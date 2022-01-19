news, latest-news, Mike Driscoll, Zone 16, Illawarra, Metropolitan Shield, Dapto Citizens

Illawarra's top young bowlers have their first hit-out of the year with the under 18s and under 25s Metropolitan Shield at Dapto Citizens BC this weekend. The inter-zone events feature a team of 10 bowlers competing in Pairs, Triples and Fours, with the under 18s on Saturday and the under 25s on Sunday. Illawarra Zone 16 will take on Greater West Sydney (Zone 5), plus Central South Sydney (Zone 12) and Central Coast-based Zone 15, while the U25s take on the same three opponents, plus Zone 10 from Sydney North. Top juniors Daniel Davies, Jacob Aitken and Luke Bailey will play in both events. Davies will skip the Pairs side in the Junior tournament and skip the Fours rink in the Under 25s event, while Aitken is the skip in U18s Triples and then will partner Jayden Gebbie in U25s Pairs. Luke Bailey will skip the 18s Fours plus has been added as a reserve for the U25s team with Jackson Williams promoted to play in the U25s Fours in place of Justin Rumble who is unavailable. Illawarra Junior Match Committee spokesman Jamie Nabbe said Davies and Aitken will be key figures in Zone 16 chasing the Junior crown on Saturday. ''They are both very talented and will be central to our chances in the under 18s. We've got one of the most talented squads we've had for a while and want to win the Shield," he said. ''Almost all of the players have represented Illawarra in the Metro Shield before and that experience plus a maturity gained from just playing bowls year upon year is invaluable.'' Read more: Harvey calls on Hawks to lift defensively ahead of Perth showdown Luke Bailey will skip the Fours team with Jacob Halpin (lead), Ricci-Rose Hampton (second) and Hamish Hampton (lead) his partners. Jacob Aitken will skip the Triples rink with Zoe Davies (lead) and Flynn Cooper (second) his partners while Daniel Davies and Daniel Hunter feature in the Pairs. Blake Perry is the team reserve while Zone 16 juniors Isaac Carter and Hunter Ainsley will play for Zone 15-based Central Coast. Zone 16 has been the dominant association in the U18s Metropolitan Shield in recent years and in 2020 won at St Mary's BC, after winning 13 of the 15 rinks. Meanwhile, Illawarra chairman of selectors Terry Seton says the Zone 16 under 25s will gain valuable experience against four strong associations. With no other rep fixtures scheduled for the rest of 2022, the 10-man squad will want to impress as they continue their development through the rep ranks. ''It's going to be a very good opportunity for all players to show what they can do against a high-quality opposition,'' he said. ''It's a quiet year rep wise but the Junior South Pacific and Metro Shield are important events to keep tabs on the young players coming through in the next few years.'' The Zone 16 Metro Shield side hoped to have NSW U25s rep Jordan Taylor return to the rep ranks, but he is sidelined with a broken foot. The Woonona Women's Bowling Club have turned the page on a difficult 2021, but are celebrating a number of top performances in the recently completed annual club championships. The championships were shared among a host of members with Vicki Bott claiming the prestigious Singles title for 2021 following a hard-fought 25-15 victory over Linda Adams. Earlier this month, Vicki Bott and her son Peter were runners-up in Mixed Pairs at the South Pacific Carnival with the final played at Woonona Bowling Club. Read more: Perez keen to start Australian Open women's doubles campaign in style The Mixed Pairs attracted 56 entries with the Botts winning their section, plus two playoff games to reach the final won by Figtree's Vikki Wilson and Raymond Terrace's Matt Sargeant. Meanwhile, Linda Adams and Sharon Dumbleton finished strongly to win the Women's Pairs for 2021, defeating Dianne Tully and Gail Banks 24-13 in the final. The Club Triples was won by Jeune Long, Rhonda Brown and Johanna Canvin, who defeated Donna Keys, Julie Bone and Michelle Fellows in a very competitive final 17-15. The champions had a win over Minnie Johnston, Alice Murrell and Judy Dyson in their semi-final while Michelle Fellows's rink beat Sandra Connor, Sharon Dumbleton and Dianne Tully to reach the decider. Illawarra Zone 16 and Illawarra District women's bowls are preparing to conclude their 2021 rep program with events in the next few weeks. The Illawarra District Mixed Pairs was cancelled due to COVID last July and should finally proceed at Windang Bowling Club on Sunday, January 30. Maree Mortimer and Andrew Ransom won the 2020 District Mixed Pairs with the 2021 champions to represent Illawarra at the NSW Women's 2021 State Championships at Tamworth from March 30 to April 8. Illawarra have qualified in all disciplines for the 2021 State titles except Open Singles. Following the District Mixed Pairs, Zone 16 is hosting its Zone Open Triples from February 5. The Zone Triples is the last 2021 championship event for Zone 16, with the winners to play at the Open Gender State Championships in May at Ettalong Memorial Bowling Club. The draw for the Zone Triples will be released shortly.

