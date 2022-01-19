news, latest-news,

It was 1984 when Richard Hart attended his first State Emergency Service training session by accident. He had called a mate to go for a beer who ended up talking him in to tagging along to the meeting at the Shellharbour City unit. Almost four decades on, Mr Hart, 56, is the operational capability coordinator at Shellharbour SES and one of the unit's longest serving volunteers. This is even more of an achievement when you consider his first call-out for the service landed him in hospital. "It was during the floods of February 1984," he said. "A car aquaplaned across the road and crashed in to our vehicle, which was the only car we had. "I was transported to hospital and came out with a dislocated shoulder and I'd dislocated some of the tendons in my wrist. "Our Toyota four wheel drive was written off too so we had to get another vehicle." From the catastrophic Thredbo landslide to the 2011 floods that devastated the Illawarra, there have been many moments during his career as a volunteer that have stuck with Mr Hart. But what has always ignited his deep passion for the orange army is helping others during what can often be "the worst day of their life". "You join the SES not for the limelight but it's about helping people during their worst day," he said. "They may have had a tree come through their roof or they have accidently driven in to a flooded road. "You are getting them at their worst and we help them as best we can. "It gives you a really good feeling to know you have really helped someone who could not help themselves at the time." READ MORE: Three Illawarra HSC students who came first in course Another highlight of Mr Hart's time with the emergency service has been watching the army of volunteers grow. When he first started training at the Shellharbour unit there were around 20 members. Now, the unit has around 75 volunteers from all walks of life with more constantly coming on board. "I remember back in the early days our numbers dropped to about five at one stage, which really tough in some areas," he said. "But now we have a lot more responsibility in the community and people see the work we are doing in the media and think 'I can do that'. "Weather patterns have also changed over the last ten years and are always busy. "Whether that be with local flood storm response or because somewhere in the state needs our help. "If there is some response required, Shellharbour SES always steps up to help out when we can." Mr Hart said he has watched many members come and go over the years - including his mate that initially dragged him along. But one of his favourite parts of volunteering has been the "lifelong friendships" he has formed along the way. "You meet really different people who you may not normally associate with," he said. "You make so many great friends who, even if they leave, will be friends until they end up carting you away in a box."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154916413/bde17c7c-8eaa-4bdc-a088-c862551dafb2.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg