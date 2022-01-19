news, latest-news,

Power company Endeavour Energy is calling for help to identify the culprits of a series of early-morning raids on electricity infrastructure which caused blackouts in Shellharbour. The appeal comes after power supplies to homes and businesses were disrupted in three suburbs between 3am and 5am on Monday, after the poles were tampered with by vandals. Endeavour asked anyone with information to call the police. "This is a dangerous crime that risks serious injury and sever penalties," a statement from Endeavour said. Read more: The Illawarra students who topped the state in HSC courses "Apart from the inconvenience of unplanned power outages, it puts the vandals and community members at risk of serious injury. "We're specifically calling for information or dashcam footage from anyone who was out and about between 3am and 5am on Monday 17 January in the locations of Anthony St in Lake Illawarra, Loftus Drive in Barrack Heights and on Shellharbour Rd in Warilla." Anyone who saw something or who could help is asked to contact police Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. It was not clear how the poles had been tampered with to cut the power.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/1666fb5e-63ad-424e-8b28-cf5dbd5c8b19.jpg/r0_53_4896_2819_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg