Ellen Perez's Australian Open title dream remains alive after the Shellharbour talent and doubles partner Greet Minnen secured victory in their opening round encounter on Wednesday. Perez and Belgium's Minnen claimed victory in the women's doubles fixture in straights sets over Australian duo Maddison Inglis and Jaimee Fourtis, prevailing 6-3, 6-1. The impressive win sets up a second round battle on Friday with Chile's Alexa Guarachi and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez. Ahead of her women's doubles campaign, Perez told the Mercury that the opening round was always the hardest. "We're just taking it one match at a time, it's always good to just get through that first one. That's the toughest in my eyes because you're settling back in, getting the game plan and feeling where each other are with our games," she said. "I think if we can get through that first one, there's really no limit to what we can do. I think if we both play as well as we can, there's no reason why we can't win plenty of rounds here." Read more: Cringila primed for tough 2022 Premier League season opener The result came after Perez's disappointing Open singles campaign, where she fell 6-4, 6-0 to American Christina McHale in their qualifier last week. The 26-year-old admitted that it was a frustrating performance. "I thought that at the end of last year, I was playing some really good singles and really keen to get my singles career really up and running. And I thought there was no better time than being in Australia to get some results," Perez said. "But I wasn't feeling my game. The week before I just felt like I'd lost it, and going out there I didn't feel quite ready. But that's just how it can be sometimes. It's always hard with the Australian Open, you haven't got as many matches and you don't know where your form is. And that was kind of the case for me." Read more: Hungry White ready to answer coach Goorjian's call Perez is also set to compete in the mixed doubles format in Melbourne. The draw was released on Wednesday, with Perez set to team up with Dutch player Matwé Middelkoop. They are scheduled to meet Melichar-Martinez and Columbia's Robert Farah in the opening round.

