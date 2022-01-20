Abating waters deliver bounty

news, latest-news,

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal reported there were quite a few marlin around again last Sunday and Monday, with a lot again coming from the vicinity of FADs with both black and stripes caught. Sunday's weather conditions were sporting to say the least, with a very confused sea making it quite tricky. However, as it abated by Monday, there were more fish hooked in the calmer conditions. There were some solid dollies caught too over those same days, with many pushing up to and over the 15-kilograms size before the weather turned again for the middle part of this week. Big seas have kept many off the water over the past few days but, with better conditions predicted for the week ahead, we should see some good catches of snapper and kings. The reds should be in the shallows with the abundance of food being stirred up by the swell and, as always, anchoring up and burleying in the low-light periods should see a few big fish fall into your esky. As these seas abate further, we should see the fish move back out to the deeper reefs out over the 40 fathoms depth line, where drifting the vast bait schools should see you into some solid fish. Kings have been cruising around in their usual haunts, including Bellambi bommie, the Port islands and down south of Bass Point. Some of the northern ledges and up under Sea Cliff Bridge areas, lend themselves for idea land-based platforms but, as always, watch the conditions. Fish to 10kg have been landed with much bigger cousins hanging under them, but it is the smaller undersize that make a pest of themselves. Rocks have been firing of late with some big luderick when the swell lets you get to them or you fish the leeward side of the swell and wind, which could land some big drummer. Once the sea abates there should be plenty of bream and trevally in the mix by fishing the suds and washes with a steady burley trail of bread, tuna oil and use peeled prawns or cunje. Website: www.reeldealfishing.com.au mail: gazwade@bigpond.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/dabf9518-2ec9-49d1-9045-55b13d7b530a.jpg/r0_86_714_489_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg