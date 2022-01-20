news, latest-news,

Happy New Year all from Gerringong Hotel Fishing Club and with the New Year kicking off, membership fees are now due. The committee will moving memberships next year to match up with the financial year. So, if you pay now, you'll get 18 months membership for the price of 12. To organise payment please contact treasurer Rory Bennett. Cash or bank transfer accepted. The club offers somef leniency with payment but please ensure your membership fees are sorted ASAP as there is a fee for late payments. Not withstanding you must be financial to enter club comps and weigh-ins. ************** DPI/Fisheries have received a number of recent reports of some stellar trout being caught around the state. Remember, if you are lucky enough to catch a tagged trout, jump online and report the details by filling out the tagging recapture form at https://bit.ly/3b86oAr. This website is listed on the tag itself, along with the tag number. Also, keep an eye out for their new signs currently being installed at various impoundments with the above website and a QR code for quick access to the tagging recapture form. Tagged trout as part of DPI's Tag Recapture Program can be found in Ben Chifley Dam, Blowering Dam, Carcoar Dam, Dumaresq Dam, Khancoban Dam, Lake Lyall, Lake Wallace, Malpas Dam, Oberon Dam, Talbingo Dam, Thompsons Creek Dam and Wyangala Dam. Anglers who report details of their tagged catch will receive a lure as a reward for their help.

