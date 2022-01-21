subscribers-only,

Re the plaintive cry form business that can't fill vacancies. They all are in a gush to embrace students and new immigrants, why is that? Personally, since being stood down from the aviation industry, and three years since a consistent income, I have applied for positions in my former field as well as positions in new fields, including hospitality at a newbie role. Over hundreds of applications, not one reply, I wonder why one becomes disillusioned! Ageism is rife. Peter Simpson, Farmborough Heights Mike Morphett (Letters, January 19) in your five-year absence from the Tom Thumb Lagoon walking track, the EPA has issued a Declaration of significantly contaminated land notice to WCC dated May 17, 2019. The area covers the walking track you walked on. WCC have advised EPA they have blocked off access to the track as part of management of the risk. This includes the removal of the bridge which WCC advised was removed for repairs. There should be a notice and barrier at each entry point to the track advising "no entry - area declared contaminated". I wrote to WCC in February 2021, pointing out the need for appropriate signage and barriers. I have not got an answer and it appears from your letter there has been no improved notice or barriers preventing unauthorised persons accessing the track. I am aware of one person becoming ill from the fumes whilst using the track. Ian Young, Towradgi It pleased me greatly to see Mike Morphett's letter about the Tom Thumb Lagoon Wetland, 'Little oasis neglected', Mercury 19/01/2022. When I was able to, I would often get on the pushie and travelling south, I would ride through this oasis. I would take some bags and gloves to occasionally remove left behind rubbish. That was at least 10 years ago and it was then showing signs of neglect, and at some places, vandalism. As a significant part of the Port Kembla story it would be good to find resources that could be used to refurbish the area to a wetland, a sanctuary and an ecosystem. It might need good advice from a Landscape Architect and Ecologists. It might even be open to a group to apply for funding, for example, from the Port Kembla Community Fund! Peter Corkish, Wollongong Once again the hypocrisy of the Prime Minister comes to the fore. He deports the tennis player because he is a threat to the vaccination regime, whilst in the same week three of his political supporters Christensen, Kelly and Hanson have been attending No Vax rallies all over the country. Really how good is this bloke? Matty Ryan, Fairy Meadow Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

