There must be a better way for aged care: Editorial, January 20

subscribers-only,

When you hit your 80s and 90s, you've been through a bit, learnt a little about resilience, and I'd imagine you have a good idea about what you want in life. But as Jean and Ann, two elderly ladies who spoke to the Mercury about their experiences living in aged care, it feels like their needs and wants are very much being ignored. Jean would rather have fresh air and catch the virus than being locked down in her room with no visitors. She's in her 90s, but now she's unable to make that decision for herself. This editorial isn't a rant about aged care providers. IRT and other organisations in the region are no doubt doing the very best they can in the current climate and are adhering to the public health orders issued by the NSW Chief Health Officer. They are caught in an impossible situation balancing the needs and safety of a group of vulnerable people. During the last two years, Australia has been focused on protecting the vulnerable, and the government has used them as an excuse for the hardships endured by everyone. Did anyone ever stop to ask our wise, experienced, resilient older people what they wanted? We don't pretend to have the answers here. This is a complex issue with so many varying factors to consider. We're not advocating to let it rip or even for aged care centres to end their lockdowns. Those decisions are for people with medical degrees. But what we can do is stop for a second and put ourselves in Jean and Ann's situation. Imagine, you've lived through the second world war, perhaps been a ten-pound Pom and migrated to Australia; you've worked hard and brought your kids up to be hardworking members of society. You enjoy being surrounded by family, seeing the grandchildren, going for walks and the odd lunch. But then it's all taken away from you, and the only person you see is the one delivering your medication. We've all had it tough the last two years, but many of us have the luxury to make up for the lost time. Our elderly do not. They deserve to be treated with respect and dignity in their final years, even if those are pandemic years. - Gayle Tomlinson Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/d45d0747-2f93-45b4-9f07-95cd3a78a460.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg