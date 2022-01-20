news, latest-news,

A Gwynneville man sent his former disability care worker a barrage of "predatory and putrid" sexually explicit messages, a court has heard. Anthony Brookes, 38, was charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend following the many messages he sent a young woman on January 1 and 2. Brookes was arrested on Tuesday and he appeared in Wollongong Local Court yesterday. Read more: Man granted bail after $110k worth of 'ice' found inside taxi boot at Cataract olice allege the woman was Brookes' mental health support worker, organised through the NDIS, from August to October last year. She was employed to care for Brookes four times a week and helped him with general daily duties and they exchanged mobile phone numbers so they could communicate about her work. On January 1, the woman received messages, allegedly sent by Brookes, from his phone number via What's App. Police described the messages as "lengthy and sexually explicit", the document tendered to court said. The first message was sent at 12.22pm and allegedly said, "hey gorgeous how r U Wann meet up today we can home some din together Ur hot as hell" before suggesting she participate in a threesome with him. The messages escalated and became more sexually explicit before Brookes allegedly sent sexual photos. Brookes allegedly continued to send text messages and images throughout the day. The woman saw the messages but did not respond as she was working but later called her manager to inform him of the messages. Brookes allegedly sent two more messages the next day before she blocked the number. She later reported the messages to police, telling officers she "immediately felt sick to her stomach". "She felt very uncomfortable and anxious with how sexually explicit the messages were...She found the messages offensive and the continuance of the messages and the content to be extremely harassing. The victim felt very disgusted and concerned about what the accused would do if he was to see her and her partner in the community," police alleged in the documents. Read more: Woonona woman stab 'at least 14 times' in fatal attack, jury told Police said the woman had never acted unprofessionally nor indicated to Brookes that she welcomed the sexually explicit messages and had not encouraged any form of personal relationship with him. Brookes attended Wollongong Police Station with an NDIS support worker on Tuesday before he was arrested. He participated in an interview during which he allegedly admitted to sending "dirty text messages" to the woman. In court yesterday, police prosecutor Sergeant Ben Bragger described the messages as "predatory and putrid". He also noted his record for previous sexual offences and that he was released from custody in December last year. Brookes said during the court appearance that the offences "only occur when I get on the ice". Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said the allegations were "very serious" and were "menacing, harassing and offensive to a high degree" before noting his criminal history for a similar offence. She refused to release him on bail and the case was adjourned to February 1. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/c2a8a1ed-8e25-4ade-9f41-77dc4dae3596.jpg/r0_184_480_455_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg