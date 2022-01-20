coronavirus, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD), 150 Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) staff off every day due to COVID-19, COVID-19 hospitalisations, COVID-19 hospitalisations NSW, COVID-19 hospitalisations Illawarra, chief executive Margot Mains, ISLHD chief executive Margot Mains, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief executive Margot Mains

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) has revealed about 150 of its healthcare workers are in isolation "on any given day" after being exposed to COVID-19, placing added pressure on an already exhausted workforce. And the local health district is counting on the arrival of newly graduated doctors and nurses in coming weeks to help bolster its depleted workforce as the Omicron variant continues to put pressure on local hospitals and staff. The revelations were contained in a detailed response to questions from the Mercury about how the local health system and healthcare workers are coping with the latest COVID-19 surge, amid reports hospitals and staff in the area are struggling to cope. The Mercury asked for specific information about how many ISLHD staff are off sick or in isolation, and the capacity of local hospitals to cope with any further strain on the system from mounting COVID-19 hospitalisations. Read more: Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) records 1806 new COVID-19 cases, one death In her response to the Mercury, ISLHD chief executive Margot Mains said that over the past two weeks, "there have been around 150 healthcare workers in isolation on any given day as a result of being exposed to COVID-19", adding "almost all of these exposures occurred in the community". "As expected with widespread community transmission and high case numbers, the district is seeing a number of staff temporarily furloughed as a result of COVID-19," Ms Mains said. "ISLHD management works with medical, nursing and midwifery staff across our district to ensure staffing levels are reviewed and adjusted on a daily basis based on patient need and areas of highest demand. "NSW Health staff furloughed because they've been a close contact with a COVID-19 case are not necessarily ill or presenting symptoms when they're placed into isolation. "Under an exemption to the Public Health Order, asymptomatic healthcare workers in NSW's public and private facilities who are classified as close contacts can leave self-isolation to attend work, provided they are critical to the service and they cannot work from home. "Exemptions will occur only in exceptional circumstances, including where it is necessary to ensure the continued delivery of essential health services. "If these workers subsequently develop any COVID-19 symptoms they must immediately seek a PCR test and not attend the workplace until a negative result is received. They are also required to comply with the local health district's risk-management strategies, including full PPE where necessary." Ms Mains said the arrival of newly graduated doctors and nurses in coming weeks will also bolster staff numbers. "During January and February, the NSW Health system also engages new medical interns, and allied health and nursing graduates, which helps to replenish our workforce supply and assists us to continue to respond to the changing demands of the pandemic," she said. Ms Mains said the local health system was coping, thanks in part to "having well-developed workforce surge and demand plans in place for all of our hospitals". "Our networked hospital system ensures patients can be transferred or redirected to other hospitals where necessary, including private hospitals," she said. Ms Mains said the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) was "deeply thankful for the outstanding commitment and tireless efforts of our healthcare staff throughout the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic". "This is once again very evident during the current challenges presented by the Omicron variant, particularly the high numbers of cases in the community and subsequent presentations and admissions to our hospitals," she said. "The local health district has engaged in forward planning with clinicians since the start of the pandemic to ensure our hospitals have capacity to care for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisation." Ms Mains said the local health district "closely follows protocols and guidelines as stipulated by NSW Health and the Clinical Excellence Commission", including personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements, infection control measures and isolation requirements for healthcare workers. She said the district also had in place "significant support measures for all staff, including an Employee Assistance Program and social and wellness programs, many of which have been developed specifically in response to COVID-19, as well as resources and advice for managers and supervisors". Ms Mains said from mid-2012 to mid-2021, ISLHD increased its workforce by an additional 1421 full-time equivalent staff, or 30.5 per cent, including 239 more doctors, 586 more nurses and midwives and 161 more allied health staff. "The 2021-22 budget for Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District is almost $1.06 billion - an increase of nearly $32 million, or 3.1 per cent more, on the previous year's budget," she said. Ms Mains said the NSW government had committed more than $4 billion to the NSW health system to manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, and invested heavily in equipment, materials, and training to improve infection control and ensure appropriate protection for healthcare staff.

