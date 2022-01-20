news, latest-news,

Investigators have arrested and charged the latest alleged member of the Primbee Bojlevski family's drug supply network. Police allege Kaan Yunis Yaman, 29, was a "runner" for the group and handed himself into police months after the accused bosses were nabbed in raids. Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court said police alleged Yaman was a "close associate" of the network's "director" Daniel Bojlevski who is accused of orchestrating the criminal activities of the group. Yaman was allegedly responsible for supplying drugs between Sydney and the South Coast. Read more: 'Predatory, putrid': Gwynneville man accused of sending carer sexually explicit messages Yaman lived with his family in a unit on Gladstone Avenue, Wollongong with the apartment next door identified as an alleged drug storage and supply location for the network belonging to co-accused Kerian Davis. Police allegedly recorded Bojlevski telling another co-accused Morgan Swift, "You know how I leave it in the apartment block of the two units. I got two mates. . .one is running around and one is holding, you get me," which investigators believe were Yaman and Davis in the neighbouring units. Police further allege on January 28 last year that Bojlevski and Swift supplied two ounces (56.8 grams) of cocaine to Yaman and the same amount was given to Davis. Investigators allege on February 1, last year that Bojlevski went to the units to after he was recorded allegedly saying, "got about 30 grand there for us, between the both of them". And later that day, he allegedly returned to the apartment because there was "another thousand bucks for me" before police allegedly recorded Yaman hand Bojlevski $1000. It is further alleged Swift supplied Yaman with six ounces of cocaine after he was allegedly recorded telling Yaman, "there's Keiran's 4 and your 2 in there". Investigators allegedly collected further evidence of Yaman's alleged involvement in the network when Bojlevski was arrested in Rockdale on May 28 in a car registered to Yaman. Upon conducting a search warrant at Swift's home, investigators allegedly found identity documents belonging to Yaman and financial documents in Yaman's name at the Bojlevski family home in Primbee. On Wednesday morning, Yaman handed himself into police before he was arrested and charged with with participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity, two counts of supplying prohibited drugs and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime. In court on Wednesday, police prosecutor Sergeant Ben Bragger said despite Yaman's cooperation with police, he "strenuously opposed" bail as the charges were a "highly serious matter" and there had been a "sophisticated police investigation that had found numerous persons of interest". Sgt Bragger said police officers had conducted surveillance of Yaman and there was strong evidence of drugs and money changing hands. He further noted Yaman did not have a long criminal history but had served a prison sentence for supplying prohibited drugs in 2018. Defence barrister Arjun Chhabra said the prosecution was not as strong as suggested in the police documents and a guilty verdict was not inevitable on all the charges. He noted his client had been under police surveillance since 2020 and the last allegation was in February last year and yet police had not arrested him until almost 12 months later and had not accused him of any other crimes. Mr Chhabra also said the alleged members of the drug network had been arrested and his client was not accused of being the mastermind and therefore was not able to "set it all up again". Magistrate Gabriel Fleming granted Yaman bail noting "one thing is clear, he is not the main player", adding he was charged with serious offences and there appeared to be a "relatively strong case" against him. She noted he had full time work and strong family ties, and presenting himself to police when he knew detectives wanted to speak to him was "the best thing" he could have done. Yaman must live at his home in Wollongong, report to police daily, abide by a curfew between 8pm and 8am, only have one mobile phone, enter a $5000 surety and not communicate with the co-accused. He will reappear in court on February 2. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/989dc97a-e3a5-46cb-90a8-f1ab0dbe291b.jpg/r0_46_820_509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg