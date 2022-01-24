news, latest-news, Wollongong Workshop Theatre, playwright Geoffrey Sykes, Illawarra-based playwright Geoffrey Sykes, Geoffrey Sykes, Blood on the Wattle, Blood on the Wattle play

The Wollongong Workshop Theatre is back with its first production of 2022 and theatregoers are in for a treat. The theatre company has joined forces with Illawarra-based playwright Geoffrey Sykes for a limited-run production of his play, Blood on the Wattle. And Illawarra theatre-lovers have a chance to see it first when preview shows take place this week. Wollongong Workshop Theatre spokesman Justin Clarke said Blood on the Wattle was best described as "political theatre with general appeal", and depicted issues that were "directly relevant to Australia today", including climate change, mining, staff relationships, parties, border security and refugees. Despite the heavy topic, he said it was also entertaining. Read More: What's happening in the Illawarra on Australia Day 2022 "The play is fast-paced, as two characters and two pasts come into collision that glimpses a way forward," he said. Written and developed by Sykes in collaboration with the cast during the 2021 COVID-19 lockdown, it is based on a previous draft of the play, but incorporates fresh dialogue and characters. The play stars Befrin Axtjrn as Vania Azadi, Ken Welsh as disgruntled middle-aged Australian politician Karl Matters, and Kloud Milas as Louise Patterson, his ambitious young office staffer. Clarke said Sykes, a highly-experienced and well-known Illawarra playwright, used theatre to refresh debate and language at a time when politics could seem confused and difficult. Blood on the Wattle can be seen at special preview shows at Wollongong Workshop Theatre, 190 Gipps Road, Gwynneville, on Friday, January 28, at 7.30pm, and Saturday, January 29, at 2pm and 7.30pm. The play will then move to the Richard Wherrett Studio, Roslyn Packer Theatre, in Sydney, on March 18, 19, 25 and 26. Tickets are $27 or $22 for concessions, plus booking fee. A strict COVID-19 plan will be in place. Details/bookings: click here.

