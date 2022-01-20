Woolworths says Bulli store 'operating as normal' despite claims of staff shortages

news, latest-news,

Woolworths has hit back at claims on social media that its Bulli store was left unstaffed yesterday morning. In a post on the Woonona and Bulli facebook page a shopper said they were in store early yesterday morning, and only self-service checkouts were available. Staff members commented on the post, saying it was due to many being in isolation with COVID-19 or as close contacts. Read more: Campaign to shout Wollongong Hospital staff a coffee smashes target The Illawarra Mercury contacted Woolworths, and asked whether there were staff shortages due to COVID-19, or if the store had permanently reduced the number of checkout staff on shifts. A Woolworths spokesperson said the Bulli store was operating normally yesterday morning, with one express checkout open in addition to the self serve checkouts. "We encourage customers to ask a nearby team member if they need any assistance when shopping in our stores," the spokesperson said. Shops have struggled with stock shortages for weeks due to the pandemic. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/87d6fd16-3abd-4e45-8f76-7d790af8111a.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg