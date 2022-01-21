Congrats to all our HSC achievers: Editorial January 21

subscribers-only,

For the regions Higher School Certificate students yesterday represented a personal milestone. The HSC exams are always stressful, but our teenagers have had to continue to be motivated to learn during lockdowns and homeschooling during the last two years. It's been a tough ask. In our coverage, we celebrated the cream of our Illawarra students, the ones who have placed the highest in their courses. Annika Oakley from Smith's Hill School achieved the highest ATAR score in the region at 99.75. These young people are intelligent, dedicated and resilient and have the world at their feet. There is a great deal of pressure on our young people to achieve. To be their very best, be top of the class, go to the best university, and do everything they can to reach their potential. This week there will be some who will have fallen short for various reasons. We should celebrate the students who aren't on the merit lists but exceeded their own personal expectations and simply tried their best. You know what? They made it through, and they'll keep making it through. Educational experts and psychologists stress the importance of keeping the HSC in perspective. Yes, it's a pathway to university and other opportunities, but there is always another way to achieve your goals if your ATAR result isn't what you hoped it would be. Thousands of former students prove each year that the HSC is not a fail-safe indicator of future success. Some rely on sheer talent and determination to achieve remarkable success in sport, business and entertainment. Others come back to study through the numerous and varied pathways that now exist to provide a second chance to those who did not perform well at school. The University of Wollongong offers a variety of college courses that act as a bridge to higher education. Not to diminish anyone's achievements, but it's not the score or the number that counts. It's the determination, resilience and willingness to give it a go. Congratulations to all the students who gave the HSC a go this year. - Gayle Tomlinson Have something to say? Write us a letter below: