news, latest-news,

A Mangerton man has admitted to leading police on a high-speed car chase through Farmborough Heights in an elaborate attempt to flee arrest. However, Shaun Primmer was unable to evade officers who eventually apprehended him a short time later when he was found hiding in an outdoor laundry in a Koonawarra home. The 27-year-old has a lengthy criminal history for similar driving matters, and was convicted for dangerous driving that caused a grievous bodily harm. He has been disqualified from being behind the wheel until 2041. Read more: Alleged runner in Primbee drug network granted bail Primmer did not apply for bail when he appeared in Wollongong Local Court yesterday but rather pleaded guilty to six charges. Documents tendered to court said police were patrolling Farmborough Road in Farmborough Heights on Wednesday morning as it is known location to dump cars. They came across a pink Mitsubishi Magna on the grass area where they saw a Caucasian man in the driver's seat and a female passenger of Aboriginal appear. As the officers did a u-turn, the man got out and popped open the bonnet but rushed back into the driver's seat when he spotted the police car. The officers recognised the man as Primmer, due to their previous run ins with him, and they knew he had a disqualified licence. Officers also discovered the number plates affixed did not match the car. Primmer harshly accelerated away, causing the wheels to spin on the grass before it regained traction and took off. Police activated their warning lights and sirens, signalling for Primmer to pull over, but he did not and a pursuit was started. Primmer drove along Farmborough Road and reached speeds of over 90km/h in a 60km/h zone and as he approached a roundabout he went onto the incorrect side of the road and into incoming traffic. Police stopped the chase for safety reasons but saw Primmer travelled through a red light intersection. A short time later, officers were told a pink Magna had collided with a car as it went through another red light, which was captured on CCTV. Primmer had crashed into a Silver Toyota Hiace van, monetarily stopped, reversed then continued at speed. Police caught up with the car on the Princes Highway at Unanderra and reinitiated the pursuit about 8.43am. Officers followed the car as it headed towards Kembla Grange, reaching speeds of more than 120km/h in an 80km/h zone. Primmer drove on the wrong side of the road, forcing police to stop the pursuit and more resources were called in as he drove towards Dapto. Polair, dog units and regional enforcement squad officers patrolled the area before the Magna was reported abandoned on Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Primmer and the woman were picked up in a Silver Mitsubishi Lancer and the Magna was seized. Police were later informed the driver of the Lancer had dropped Primmer and the woman at a house in Balarang Place, Koonawarra. They found the driver of the Lancer and she provided a statement. Officers set up a perimeter in Balarang Place before the female passenger was found a short time later in the rear of a house. Primmer was found hiding in an outdoor laundry. Officers had to break down the door before he was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station. He was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit, dangerous driving in a police pursuit, driving a motor vehicle while disqualified, negligent driving and resisting an officer in execution of their duty. The passenger was questioned but released without charge. Officers found an electronic stun taser, a resealable bag of suspected cannabis and six mobile phones. The case was adjourned to March 2 for sentence. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/5e030734-5bdb-4ac4-a111-40387b0a66fe.jpg/r0_14_628_369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg