news, latest-news, harry-froling, illawarra-hawks, brian-goorjian, nbl, melbourne-united, perth-wildcats

HE'S the Hawks' resident joker-in-chief but make no mistake, Harry Froling has had his share of serious conversations since shifting to Wollongong. A seven-footer who knocks down the three-ball with reliable regularity is a valuable pick-up for any team, but Hawks fans weren't sure what they were getting in the knockabout 23-year-old. Linking with little brother Sam was a cool enough story, but he's provided much more than that on the floor, presently averaging an efficient six points and three rebounds in just over 12 minutes a game - at a razor-sharp 57 per cent from long range. Having drifted in and out of form since bursting on the scene as NBL Rookie of the Year in 2019, Froling puts the strong start down to coach Brian Goorjian's reputation for straight shooting. "I'm a black-and-white guy, I don't like mind games and he gives it to me straight and honest," Froling said. "He's had some honest heart-to-hearts with me as a coach and mentor and he's called me out on my BS when it's happened. He sat me down and spoke to me about my career because I'm at a bit of a crossroad this year. "He said if I didn't get my shit together it might be the end of the road. It can be emotional at times but it definitely helps me focus and get from point A to B directly. The belief he has in me and the honesty has been huge. "It's important I have a big year and prove that I can do this thing professionally and do it for a long time. Hopefully I've been doing him, the club and the fans proud." The tough Goorjian school has seen Froling be equally frank and honest with himself. "Other places I had high expectations of myself, but I probably didn't carry myself the right way. On the court, off the court, I wasn't really a true professional," he said. "I think since my rookie year the talk around me has been so high and I guess, in a way, I've failed to live up to those expectations. There's been a lot of pressure on me but this year I was written off a little bit and didn't have that much noise around me. "I took that chance to just get in - work out, get the extras in, improve my body and just do the work. Trying to be a good teammate along the way has helped me as well. "It's just been fun to be on a team that has the potential to win it all. If I can play a role and show I can contribute to a team like this, I think it'll do me good for my future and hopefully my future as a Hawk." It all comes with a smile. For all his frankness, Goorjian hasn't tried to clamp down on Froling's position as class clown. "He wants me to go out there and have fun and play my game," Froling said. "He likes personalities, he likes me bringing some fun to the team and being the joker but, when it's time to lock in and go to work, that's what he expects. "I love the Hawks fans and getting them pumped up a bit. Hopefully it helps them enjoy it as well." With the notable exception of import guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Froling's the only member of the second unit to have regularly forced his way into coach Goorjian's limited rotation. That will no doubt change with the Hawks facing a run of four games in eight days starting with Saturday's clash with Perth in Wollongong. Froling says the gruelling stretch will require a much bigger contribution from the bench. "Our bench has to be ready and that's what I take pride in, trying to come out and contribute," Froling said. "I know the guys who aren't getting minutes are working their arses off. Emmett Naar, Isaac White, Lachy Dent, (Alex) Mudronja, Akoldah (Gak), they're getting kicked out of the gym for doing too much work. "The more the season goes on and the more games we have over short periods we're going to go into our bench, so we need to keep working and stay ready." The Hawks will be looking to bounce back from a last-start loss to Melbourne United but the defeat in a thriller hasn't put a dent in team confidence ahead of the clash with Perth Wildcats. "It's not one you get down in the dumps about," Froling said. "We knew coming in that Melbourne were one of, if not the toughest team in the comp. They play physically, they don't make many mistakes. We knew it was going to be a slog from the start and it was a very high-quality game. "Obviously you want the win and you can make some adjustments, but it's something to build on. Hopefully we can come out against Perth and defend our home court because that's a big thing with the way the league is this year." The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/35af5c6b-a033-4e5e-a19f-85deea5b1036.jpg/r0_228_5472_3320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg