Plenty of sports events too. Australia Day Aquathon (Jan 26) - the swim-run is back for the 22nd annual edition. Volleyball NSW (Feb 11-13) - the NSW Beach Volleyball Tour will take place in Wollongong for three days. Illawarra Memory Walk & Jog (Feb 20) - a great day out for the whole community. It's also a chance to get active and fundraise. Nitro Circus: You Got This (March 11) - is an explosive, high adrenaline action sports spectacular starring the best athletes in FMX, BMX, skate, scooter and more. Wollongong MS Mega Swim (March 12-13) - a fun swim relay, where teams of swimmers are sponsored. MJ Rowles Rodeo 4 Life (March 26-27) - combines rodeo sports entertainment starring Australia's toughest bull riding champions from across Australia with a full length live concert The Peoplecare tritheGong triathlon festival (April 24) - offers races for all ages and abilities. Wollongong Running Festival (June 5) - a two, five and 10km fun run starts and finishes at Stuart Park. The BIG one - Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships (Sept 18-25) - eight days of elite racing and a non-stop city festival. The city will welcome more than 1000 of the world's best cyclists from 75-plus countries to compete for a coveted rainbow jersey. Eleven Road Race and Time Trial medals will be contested in front of an expected 300,000 spectators and more than 300 million viewers globally. See whatsonwollongong.com.au or visitnsw.com/destinations

Sports events for the Wollongong region 2022

