Getting your groove on - events for 2022
Plenty of cultural events in Wollongong and surrounds. Subject to COVID rules.
Sunset Cinema Wollongong (Jan 21-March 19) - in the Botanic Gardens with all-time classics and mouth-watering dishes.
Sooshi Mango (Jan 30) - are bringing their hilarious all-new show, Off the Boat, to Wollongong.
Celebrating 50 Years History of Illawarra Light Railway Museum Society (February 13) - 10am to 3pm with train rides and vintage vehicles.
The Sirens' Return (Feb 14-19) - a Merrigong Theatre Company & The Society of Histrionic Happenings co-production.
Celtic Illusion: Reimagined (Feb 23) - a fusion of artforms.
Last Light (Feb 26) - Wollongong's inaugural small bar festival. A free entry experience featuring 30 plus artists across seven venues.
Circa's Peepshow (March 9-12) - Spiegeltent is on.
The Wider Earth (March 16-19)- the story of 22-year old scientific visionary Charles Darwin and his five-year voyage.
Bridge Over Troubled Dreams Tour (March 19) - singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem is set to embark on her long-awaited headline shows.
Yours and Owls Festival (April 2-3) - Illawarra's largest music festival.
The Wiggles - Fruit Salad TV Big Show (April 3) - the wait is over!
T.R.U.T.H. Tour (April 23) - multi ARIA-winning singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian.
Echoes of Pink Floyd (May 6) - a Pink Floyd concept act taking audiences on a musical and visual journey.