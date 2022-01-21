art festivals, cultural festivals, museum, theatre, Delta Goodrem, Your and Owls, The Wiggles, Guy Sebastian

Plenty of cultural events in Wollongong and surrounds. Subject to COVID rules. Sunset Cinema Wollongong (Jan 21-March 19) - in the Botanic Gardens with all-time classics and mouth-watering dishes. Sooshi Mango (Jan 30) - are bringing their hilarious all-new show, Off the Boat, to Wollongong. Celebrating 50 Years History of Illawarra Light Railway Museum Society (February 13) - 10am to 3pm with train rides and vintage vehicles. The Sirens' Return (Feb 14-19) - a Merrigong Theatre Company & The Society of Histrionic Happenings co-production. Celtic Illusion: Reimagined (Feb 23) - a fusion of artforms. Last Light (Feb 26) - Wollongong's inaugural small bar festival. A free entry experience featuring 30 plus artists across seven venues. Circa's Peepshow (March 9-12) - Spiegeltent is on. The Wider Earth (March 16-19) - the story of 22-year old scientific visionary Charles Darwin and his five-year voyage. Bridge Over Troubled Dreams Tour (March 19) - singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem is set to embark on her long-awaited headline shows. Yours and Owls Festival (April 2-3) - Illawarra's largest music festival. The Wiggles - Fruit Salad TV Big Show (April 3) - the wait is over! T.R.U.T.H. Tour (April 23) - multi ARIA-winning singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian. Echoes of Pink Floyd (May 6) - a Pink Floyd concept act taking audiences on a musical and visual journey.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/2196f0e1-0ef8-4b63-b8f0-ed44938dffeb.jpg/r0_109_1500_957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Getting your groove on - events for 2022

From music festivals to theatre: Subject to COVID rules, indulge in your arts and culture events. Photo: Shutterstock Plenty of cultural events in Wollongong and surrounds. Subject to COVID rules.

Sunset Cinema Wollongong (Jan 21-March 19) - in the Botanic Gardens with all-time classics and mouth-watering dishes. Sooshi Mango (Jan 30) - are bringing their hilarious all-new show, Off the Boat, to Wollongong. Celebrating 50 Years History of Illawarra Light Railway Museum Society (February 13) - 10am to 3pm with train rides and vintage vehicles. The Sirens' Return (Feb 14-19) - a Merrigong Theatre Company & The Society of Histrionic Happenings co-production. Celtic Illusion: Reimagined (Feb 23) - a fusion of artforms. Last Light (Feb 26) - Wollongong's inaugural small bar festival. A free entry experience featuring 30 plus artists across seven venues. Circa's Peepshow (March 9-12) - Spiegeltent is on. The Wider Earth (March 16-19)- the story of 22-year old scientific visionary Charles Darwin and his five-year voyage. Bridge Over Troubled Dreams Tour (March 19) - singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem is set to embark on her long-awaited headline shows.

Yours and Owls Festival (April 2-3) - Illawarra's largest music festival. The Wiggles - Fruit Salad TV Big Show (April 3) - the wait is over! T.R.U.T.H. Tour (April 23) - multi ARIA-winning singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian.

Echoes of Pink Floyd (May 6) - a Pink Floyd concept act taking audiences on a musical and visual journey.

SHARE