22 things to do this year
The important thing is to try something new. The reason time flies when you are older, according to studies, is that you are used to doing the familiar so doing something different should make time slow down - and go faster at the same time because you are having fun!
Here are some ideas you may not have thought of:
- Adopt a pet - a furry friend is just what you need
- Go on a road trip - anywhere you are allowed to go
- Try an out-there hobby like pottery
- Renovate part of your home
- Start your own business
- Do an interior design course
- Get a personal trainer
- Try a meat-free day every week
- Write and publish a book
- Pay it forward at a café
- Wake up an hour earlier every day
- Do 10,000 steps most days
- Binge less TV programs
- Read 20 books this year
- Play board games with your children
- Go on a picnic
- Refresh your look
- Grow some indoor plants
- Start a veggie garden
- Walk your children to school
- Phone instead of texting family and friends
- Establish an aquarium or fish pond
There are many other activities you can try. There are numerous clubs such as bridge and scrabble as well as sports activities to suit your lifestyle.