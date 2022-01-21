22 things to do, ideas, hobbies, sport, family, gardening, self care, fun

The important thing is to try something new. The reason time flies when you are older, according to studies, is that you are used to doing the familiar so doing something different should make time slow down - and go faster at the same time because you are having fun! Here are some ideas you may not have thought of: There are many other activities you can try. There are numerous clubs such as bridge and scrabble as well as sports activities to suit your lifestyle.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/010a0830-4308-49cf-b318-2fc6125c985c.jpg/r0_446_5120_3339_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

22 things to do this year

The great outdoors: A family picnic with healthy treats to mix things up is just what you need this year. Photo: Shutterstock The important thing is to try something new. The reason time flies when you are older, according to studies, is that you are used to doing the familiar so doing something different should make time slow down - and go faster at the same time because you are having fun!

Here are some ideas you may not have thought of: Adopt a pet - a furry friend is just what you need Go on a road trip - anywhere you are allowed to go Try an out-there hobby like pottery Renovate part of your home Start your own business Do an interior design course Get a personal trainer Try a meat-free day every week Write and publish a book Pay it forward at a café Wake up an hour earlier every day Do 10,000 steps most days Binge less TV programs Read 20 books this year Play board games with your children Go on a picnic Refresh your look Grow some indoor plants Start a veggie garden Walk your children to school Phone instead of texting family and friends Establish an aquarium or fish pond There are many other activities you can try. There are numerous clubs such as bridge and scrabble as well as sports activities to suit your lifestyle.

SHARE