22 things to do this year

The great outdoors: A family picnic with healthy treats to mix things up is just what you need this year. Photo: Shutterstock
The important thing is to try something new. The reason time flies when you are older, according to studies, is that you are used to doing the familiar so doing something different should make time slow down - and go faster at the same time because you are having fun!

Here are some ideas you may not have thought of:

  1. Adopt a pet - a furry friend is just what you need
  2. Go on a road trip - anywhere you are allowed to go
  3. Try an out-there hobby like pottery
  4. Renovate part of your home
  5. Start your own business
  6. Do an interior design course
  7. Get a personal trainer
  8. Try a meat-free day every week
  9. Write and publish a book
  10. Pay it forward at a café
  11. Wake up an hour earlier every day
  12. Do 10,000 steps most days
  13. Binge less TV programs
  14. Read 20 books this year
  15. Play board games with your children
  16. Go on a picnic
  17. Refresh your look
  18. Grow some indoor plants
  19. Start a veggie garden
  20. Walk your children to school
  21. Phone instead of texting family and friends
  22. Establish an aquarium or fish pond

There are many other activities you can try. There are numerous clubs such as bridge and scrabble as well as sports activities to suit your lifestyle.

