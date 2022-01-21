volunteer, foster a child, Lifeline, sport, hobbies, 22 ideas, activities, Wollongong

No need to be bored in 2022! Especially now that state lockdowns seem to be in the past. So what is on offer in 2022? Sport 1.Cycling and walking are just some of the activities most people can do. 2.Now that the weather has warmed up, add bodyboarding, swimming and surfing. You can learn to sail or hire a paddleboard or kayak for a leisurely paddle. 3.If you children are into sport, practise together or play backyard games. 4.For an adventure, go to the Cringila (mountain bike) Park or organise a horse trail with loved ones. 5.If daring, try tandem sky diving or snorkelling. 6.From fishing and boating to jogging and golf, fresh air in the outdoors is good. Hobbies 7.While you may have done a fair share of reading during lockdown, there are always more books to read as well magazines with inspirational ideas. 8.Learn a new hobby in 2022 - try playing the piano, take dance classes or learn to swim. Studies have shown that learning something new keeps your mind active. Activities You are spoilt for choice in the region. 9.Raining? No problem. Plenty of indoor play centres, Science Space museum, ten pin bowling, trampolining, climbing gym, etc. 10.For the adults, visit an art exhibition, go to the theatre, attend a market or a movie Volunteer 11.Plenty of places to volunteer and do your bit for society - help at op shops as you learn new life skills, socialise with others and do potential job training. 12.Foster a child - so rewarding. 13.Especially Lifeline could do with your assistance and you could help save a life. Health 14.If you want to get your health on track, enrol at a gym or hire a personal trainer. 15.You could also go jogging or make a habit of regular walks. 16.For relaxation, try a massage, a facial, salt therapy or flotation tank sessions. Outings 17.Go for a treetop walk, food tour, wine tasting at a cellar door, cruise or deep sea fishing. These make great gifts too. 18.Zoos are always popular with Symbio Wildlife Park just a short drive away. 19.For summer fun, Jamberoo Action Park provides hours of water slides and fun. 20.Take a drive along Grand Pacific Drive checking out the Sea Cliff Bridge plus the vistas from Bald Hill, Mt Keira and Sublime Point. 21.Into nature? Plenty of walking trails while Wollongong Botanic Garden and the famous Kiama Blowhole are ideal for family outings too. 22.For cultural activities, try Nan Tien Temple, an art class or learn a new language. So get out there!

Your list of plus 22 ideas for 2022

