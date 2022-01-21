Three deaths, 1421 new cases in Illawarra-Shoalhaven

news, latest-news,

There have been three deaths and 1421 new positive COVID cases in the past 24 hours, the Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District says. Those who died were a man aged in his 80s from Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA) who was fully vaccinated, a man in his 80s from the Shoalhaven LGA, who was vaccinated and a woman in her 70s, also from the Shoalhaven LGA who was vaccinated. The 1421 positive COVID-19 test results included 477 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 944 positive PCR tests. Read more: Meet the Illawarra HSC students who topped their course "Please note there may be some cases included in these numbers where people have reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people have also had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period," a spokesperson for the district said. Of the positive PCR tests, 454 cases were from Wollongong LGA, 207 cases from Shellharbour LGA, 252 cases from Shoalhaven LGA and 31 cases from Kiama LGA. As at 8pm, 20 January there were 139 COVID-19 cases in hospital in the district. This number includes patients who are no longer COVID-19 positive, but remain in hospital. In the Wollongong LGA, there were 102 cases in the 2500 postcode; 20 cases in 2502; 19 cases in 2505; 25 cases in 2506; nine cases in 2508; 20 cases in 2515; 16 cases in 2516; 31 cases in 2517; 43 cases in 2518; 34 cases in 2519;13 cases in 2525; 39 cases in 2526 and 83 cases in 2530. In the Shellharbour LGA there were 69 cases in the 2527 postcode; 61 cases in 2529 and 77 cases in 2529. In the Shoalhaven LGA there were seven cases in the 2535 postcode; seven cases in 2538; 33 cases in 2539; 126 cases in 2540 and 79 cases in 2541. In the Kiama LGA there were 25 cases in the 2533 postcode; and six cases in 2534. There are two upcoming pop-up Pfizer vaccination clinics for the Aboriginal community. First, second, third (for the immunocompromised), and booster doses will be available at these clinics, as well as vaccinations for children aged five years and over. One will be held at 2 Wilga Close, Albion Park Rail on January 29, from 10am to 3pm. One will be held at 93-109 Princes Highway, Dapto on Januray 28 from 10am-3pm. No bookings are required. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

