news, latest-news,

Some casual workers are ineligible for government financial assistance despite their workplaces closing due to COVID-19 cases. Government financial relief payments are available to those suffering from COVID-19 and unable to work, or those forced into isolation because of close contact with COVID-19. But casual workers not suffering the virus or isolating while testing fail to qualify for these payments despite having work hours cut. The gap in welfare support means many casual workers have been left high and dry. Who gets support and why? Both the federal and state governments are providing financial support for workers suffering from COVID-19 or isolation requirements in a range of payment options. The Australian Government Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment is for workers who are forced into quarantine or isolation because they are considered a close contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19, or for workers acting as carers for someone with COVID-19. The payment is means tested and provides $450 per week for workers who lost more than eight but fewer than 20 hours of work in a week, or $750 per week for workers who lost more than 20 hours of work in a week. The Federal Government's Crisis Payment for National Health Emergency (COVID-19) is also available for Australian residents. To be eligible, citizens must "have proof of a COVID-19 test requiring you, or the person you are caring for, to enter quarantine or self-isolation" and be able to demonstrate proof of severe financial hardship. The Federal Government also offers the Crisis Payment - a one-off payment for people in extreme circumstances - such as sufferers of domestic abuse, recent immigrants, those recently released from prison, or those suffering from natural disasters. The NSW Government Test and Isolate Support Payment provides a $320 per week payment to eligible NSW workers unable to work while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The recipient must provide evident of a COVID-19 test. Who can't get support? Whilst these payments cover a large portion of the population unable to work, there is no government support available for casual workers who are not suffering from COVID-19, nor caring for anyone with COVID-19 but who are unable to work because their workplace has closed as a result of COVID-19. Around the state, workplaces are closing with staff shortages resulting from staff suffering COVID-19 or being forced into isolation. Those workers forced into isolation as close contacts or because they are a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 are eligible for government payments. If the workplace closes, any other casual employees - now without any work - have no avenue for receiving financial support, because they are neither a confirmed close contact nor suffering from COVID-19. What the department says "Job advertisement levels remain at 13 year highs and are significantly elevated compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, up by 50.1 per cent, so we would encourage casual workers to consider other employment opportunities," said a Federal Department of Social Services spokesperson. The Department directed ACM to the Federal JobSeeker Payment for unemployed people, aged between 22 years and Age Pension qualification age, who have capacity to work now or in the future. This response would instruct casual workers temporarily out of work due to workplace closure because of COVID to leave their employer and seek new employment. Workplaces in this situation would therefore return from forced COVID-19 closures to reduced staff numbers, in an already short-staffed job market. Casual workers out of work because a workplace is closed due to COVID-19, will only be out of work for the one to two weeks it takes for staff to recover and no longer need to isolate. If they want to remain with their current employer during and after this period, they are ineligible for JobSeeker payments. There is no avenue available for these casual employees to receive government support for the temporary time they are out of work because of COVID-19, without changing their current employer. If you are a worker who has experienced a reduction or loss of work because of COVID-19 but are ineligible for government payments, share your story with us at: cos@illawarramercury.com.au. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35ns5Wme2fedmBqQ6qZE6iD/1a2a01bc-9d18-4724-b8c7-ea1b334c0dc9.jpg/r2_41_798_491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg