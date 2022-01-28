news, latest-news, property, real estate, Dunmore, for sale, auction, family home, large yard, inspect now

Feature Property Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 4 From the moment you walk through the front door of this much loved, private family oasis on 1100sqm you know you have arrived somewhere special. It has all the space you could desire to work from home and to relax and unwind in the huge, sun-drenched yards. Entertain family and guests all year round with multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces. Within about a five-minute walk, ride or drive you can find yourself at the Links golf course and restaurant, Shell Cove Marina precinct, popular cafes in Shellharbour Village or the pristine waterfront of the magical Minnamura River. Property features include three generous sized bedrooms with BIW. The main features a classy ensuite with picturesque escarpment views. The large open plan living and dining space boasts the classical high ceilings and a combination of hardwood floors. Enjoy the unique family bathroom that contains both bath and double shower. A bonus is a secondary dwelling with the perfect blank canvas for a studio, teenager retreat or conversion to a granny flat (STCA), as it also contains a bathroom and split system air-conditioning. The backyard is a real high point, spanning across three levels with a newly restored deck, firepit and a 6x9m shed which backs onto a public reserve. There's also large side access and multiple car spaces. A safe and secure place for the kids to explore and within five minutes you can be at a family favourite.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/0dc25340-5eaa-4f24-bd84-3962beffb9ed.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg