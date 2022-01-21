Have your say on Dawes Park upgrade

news, latest-news,

Shellharbour City Council is seeking community feedback to determine the use of the sports court at Dawes Park. Dawes Park Court is located in the heart of Barrack Point and has a newly updated playground, cricket pitch and shade and shelter. The park will receive upgrades this year to replace the slab on the south-eastern side and ensure its functionality for all community members. Read more: Meet the Illawarra HSC students who topped their course Upgrade options include a basketball court, a multi-sport full court, a basketball half court or a basketball half court with a handball court. Shellharbour City Mayor Homer said the new upgrades would provide the community with further opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and make use of the open space. "I look forward to seeing the upgraded space and encourage the community to vote for their preference" Mayor Homer said. More information: https://letschatshellharbour.com/whats-happening-dawes-park-court The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/dc4db889-46ea-4925-b40f-39d8dbbede42.jpg/r0_400_5375_3437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg