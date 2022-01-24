subscribers-only,

Like most other people, we have invested in solar panels, spending thousands of dollars with the thoughts of some relief with Solar Input Credits. In 2020, our electricity retailer gave us 21 cents per kwh for Solar FIT. In 2021, it reduced to 17 cents. We have been notified that the most they will give us now is 5 cents per kwh for 2022. We keep hearing that electricity charges are reducing, not sure where or how, our usage rate has been 28 cents kwh for the past 3 years and remains the same. Our bill has increased rather than reduced. Not sure where the onus lies, the NSW government or the retail suppliers. We need to get some answers as the way the Solar FIT is heading, we will get no FIT in the near future. Terry Stretton, Dapto For the Year 10 Advisor: Please bring little Dominic back to school from his work experience as Premier. He has not done well and is bringing the school into disrepute. Make sure that he doesn't leave the school again for any reason and I will see if we can get him transferred to the state school down the road. For the Year 12 Advisor: Please call in young Scotty and explain to him that although he is the school captain he cannot keep writing the same response to different questions in his exam. People are beginning to notice that perhaps he is not fully across his subject areas. We probably also need to consider sending him off to that Hillsong school down the road where chanting at parties may suit his style. Phil Hirst, Wollongong Your correspondent Peter Simpson has presented a very accurate accurate and damning summary of the double standards Australia's businesses have towards older workers. Business wants only young workers to fill positions, and continually turns its back on hiring nearly all of the hundreds of thousands of quite capable people ready and willing to go to work. Perhaps Scott Morrison would care to explain why he wants to let hordes of foreign workers into Australia on one hand, and shows absolutely no interest in helping our unemployed on the other. Dave Cox, Corrimal NSW ex-minister Andrew Constance presents himself as a man refashioned by bushfire, an independent, everyman while running as a Liberal candidate for Gilmore. Sure, he comes across as a nice guy, but as transport minister he was not fit for purpose. Nor are the trains, ferries, or trams he bought from overseas. He's running from a disaster that cost NSW taxpayers billions of dollars and left them with a crippled transport system. Haven't the LNP already filled their quota of incompetents? Geoffrey Dyer, Bundanoon

