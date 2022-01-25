subscribers-only,

Bungaree, or Boongaree (1775-1830), was an elder of the Garigal clan, north Sydney, and a respected mediator/translator for local Indigenous people and the early European colonists of Port Jackson. However, most significantly, Bungaree was the first person to be recorded in print as "an Australian". For this reason, he is literally "the first Australian". During 1802-03 Bungaree also became the first Australian-born circumnavigator of the Australian continent when he sailed with Matthew Flinders in the sloop HMS Investigator. On this long voyage Bungaree used his knowledge of Aboriginal protocol to negotiate peaceful passage. This is something both Blackfellas and Whitefellas can celebrate equally: the life and nation building contribution of a remarkable individual who, for a short time, bridged both communities: "Bungaree -The First Australian". Let's also make it his day. Rob Goodfellow, Wollongong So Amanda Vanstone reckons we can do without independent members in Parliament. Let me list some of the great achievements of her party over the last 40 to 50 years. Incompetence in planning, sexual harassment, bullying, condescension, chauvinism, misogyny, cronyism, grants without accountability, subsidies to private enterprise without scrutiny or accountability, tax cuts for big business and the rich to allow trickle down wealth (big fail), divide between rich and poor becoming greater, aged care shambles, policies designed around who donates to them the most, worsening integrity, lack of honesty and openness, a hatred of any criticism, lack of empathy and understanding of the disadvantaged and worsening housing affordability. The Senate should be completely independent so it is a genuine house of review and not just a rubber stamp to the lower house if a party controls both or a nayer if the opposition controls it. So I say more independents because they couldn't do any worse. Darryl Glover, Mt Warrigal For more than 50 years, I was fortunate to have Fred Moore as a mentor, comrade, and family friend. Fred Moore was a respected leader in every way, a man so highly respected by his coal industry peers, he was the first and only member of the Miners Federation awarded "Life Membership" while still a working coal miner. Those of us fortunate to have had Fred Moore as our leader in the many campaigns committed to improving the lot of coal industry workers, the traditional owners of this land and the Australian community have been extremely privileged. Vale, my loyal comrade, and much-loved friend . Barry Swan, former general secretary of The Miners Federation Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

