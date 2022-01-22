news, latest-news, port-kembla-blacks, illawarra-league, illawarra-rugby-league

ITS 22 first grade premierships is an unmatched honour roll, but the Port Kembla Blacks footy club has cheated death on more than a few occasions in recent years. Never more so than with the arrival of the COVID pandemic that wreaked havoc on all levels of the game. Once again, however, the Blacks have risen again and will field senior side in the Illawarra third division competition under captain-coach and returning Blacks junior Deejay Harris. It's a return to senior footy after reaching the 2019 Illawarra League reserve grade grand final the last time it put a side on the park. The Blacks junior club fielded 22 teams last year, with numbers on the rise ahead of 2022. It has grander ambitions, but president Richard Velthius says the senior club simply want to provide the opportunity for those kids to remain in Port colours when they graduate to the senior ranks. "We're aiming for the stars, but you've got to start somewhere," Velthius said. "We really want to give our juniors the best a pathway to the highest level and possibly to an NRL career. I can't remember the last time we had an under 18s team and it's hard to keep those kids around if there isn't a senior side for them to aspire to. "We're working really closely with the junior club. They lose a lot at [age] 15 and 16 to other clubs. We'd like them to have the option of staying with us and playing grade. That's really what we're about." Harris will be able to lean on former Blacks coach and Fijian International Jimmy Storer, and former Parramatta and South Sydney NRL half Jeremy Smith who will be involved. Read more: Illawarra League first grade premiership an eight-horse race in 2022 The club remains on the lookout for more players ahead of an April season start, with key dates and contacts available on the club's Facebook page. "It's been a hard slog because we had a couple of years off and we were starting from scratch," Velthius said. "Collegians have been really good to us and we have more [sponsors] coming on board every day. [Wollongong MP] Paul Scully and council have helped us with upgrades and lighting at Noel Mulligan Oval. "As a committee and club, we're very positive about where we're heading."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/fd597f02-cf7a-4f63-a6f7-f1e12890ffcb.jpg/r0_270_5321_3276_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg