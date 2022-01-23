community,

Transport for NSW has received more than 800 survey responses on how the old Nowra bridge should be repurposed, with "embracing heritage" a key theme of the suggestions. A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said most suggestions are from locals and have included designs for Aboriginal heritage, pedestrian and cyclist paths and a space for market stalls. "The majority of respondents are local residents which shows there is strong community interest in the plans for the historic bridge," the spokesperson said. "Feedback has been varied however maintaining and embracing heritage remains a key theme as well as making the bridge somewhere people can interact and draws visitors. "There have been many suggestions as to how Aboriginal heritage can be included, as well as other creative and seasonal suggestions. "A pedestrian and cyclist path is supported by community, however there are also suggestions to make it more than that by incorporating design elements, information boards and some greenery." Read more: $342 million Nowra bridge project launches past halfway mark The old Nowra bridge was built in 1881 and has witnessed large parts of the city's history. Transport for NSW said given the bridge is reaching the end of its serviceable life, some suggestions must be carefully considered for safety and environmental concerns. "Market stalls, food stalls and holding events continues to be a popular suggestion and these will be carefully considered, however as the steel truss bridge is only around six metres wide there are logistical, environment and safety concerns," said the spokesperson. "There have also been continued calls for rail use or overflow traffic but, given the bridge has reached the end of its serviceable life for vehicle traffic, it would be not safe or suitable to withstand the weight and motion impacts of modern passenger or freight trains. "The bridge is operationally unsuitable to cater for future traffic demands or rail usage and will be closed to vehicles once the new bridge is open." Transport for NSW will review all the feedback and prepare a summary report which will be available to the public. Feedback will be used to inform the review of environmental factors which will be carried out this year and we plan to display the Review of Environmental Factors and a proposal for repurposing in late 2022. Consultation is open until Friday, February 4. Feedback can be provided by completing the survey at nswroads.work/OldNowraBridge or writing to Transport for NSW at NowraBridgeProject@transport.nsw.gov.au. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/6c579adb-060f-41f7-a16e-7418c7aeeb95.jpg/r2_0_974_549_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg