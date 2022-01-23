news, latest-news,

A man has faced a Wollongong court after he allegedly choked a woman, forced her to withdraw $200 for him, and chased her in his car. Ahmed Kassouh, 52, appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Sunday following his arrest in Moruya the previous day. Police documents said the woman and her children were at Kassouh's Batemans Bay home on January 19 when, during an hours-long argument, he allegedly punched her multiple times to the face and grabbed her by the throat with both hands, squeezing to the point that she could not breathe. Read more: Albion Park mum now estranged from boyfriend she once helped traffic drugs It was alleged the argument was over $200 Kassouh said the woman owed him, and the following morning he drove her to an ATM and forced her to withdraw the money. She told police she tried to run, but Kassouh grabbed her by the hair and took the money from the machine. The next day, Kassouh is accused of jamming a walking stick into the woman's thigh because her children were "too loud" and punching her in the ribs. He then drove her and the children home, but allegedly drove at trees and oncoming traffic, leaving the woman fearful. On January 22 Kassouh allegedly forced his way inside the woman's Moruya home before taking her phone. A friend driving past allegedly saw Kassouh enter and went to the home, to be met with the woman's children running towards her car repeatedly saying that Kassouh was "going to kill Mum". The friend put the children in her car and the woman ran out with Kassouh allegedly in tow, verbally abusing her. They left the scene and the woman used her friend's phone to call triple-0 but Kassouh allegedly followed, tailgating so close behind that the driver could see only the roof of his car. Read more: 'It doesn't add up': Warrawong man denies robbery, theft allegations The friend pulled over and Kassouh allegedly began hitting the vehicle, so the woman got out and walked to a pharmacy, where staff told him to leave. Police attended a short time later and arrested him. In his interview with police, he said he was not physically violent towards the woman and her injuries were not related to him; he also said she had given him the $200 of her own free will. He was charged with three counts of common assault, choking, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, break and enter and commit a serious offence, stalking/intimidation, driving furiously, recklessly or dangerously, and three counts of contravening an apprehended violence order. Police prosecutor Sergeant Ben Bragger said he "strongly opposed" Kassouh's release on bail. "It's a pattern of violence, it's a reign of terror," Sergeant Bragger said. Read more: Man says he lied when he confessed to fatally stabbing girlfriend at Woonona He said the prosecution's case appeared strong and if the charges were proven, Kassouh could receive nothing other than a full-time custodial sentence. Lawyer Paul Mannion said Kassouh strongly denied the allegations and instead asserted it was the complainant who was abusive. Mr Mannion said Kassouh was prepared to abide by strict bail conditions and put up a surety. However, registrar Bruiceen Coulthard said she was not convinced any conditions could mitigate her concerns, especially regarding the safety of the victim, and refused bail. Kassouh will appear at court again on Monday.

