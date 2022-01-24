Get ready for back to school rollercoaster: Editorial January 23

subscribers-only,

In a week, our children return to school, and yesterday NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the January 28 start date was non-negotiable. Many parents are on the bus for a fresh start for their school-going children. It's been two years of chaos and uncertainty. It's time our children have some routine and are challenged in the classroom. But the return to school plan feels a little off, and if we want our children to strive for excellence in 2022, then the program needs to be more ambitious than 'recommended' testing. It sounds like a great deal of organisation will go into to delivering 12m rapid antigen tests to 3150 schools before term starts. But let's be honest, that is probably the easiest part. The most challenging thing in this exercise will be getting the tests to the parents. Have you ever opened up your child's school bag to find a pile of 10-week old notes from their teacher? We'll be lucky if the tests make it into parents' hands. Of course, it's unlikely they'll be relying on a child ferrying the test home (we hope), but you get the logistical nightmare that school administrators will have. Even if this battle is overcome and the tests make it home. The government is merely recommending a test is taken twice a week. How many parents will choose not to? With vaccination rates of one dose at just 26.5 per cent of children aged five to 11 years old, the classroom will be an Omicron breeding ground. What comes next is many children and teachers isolating at home. There has been much talk of the department's online learning plans. It's great that they are organised this time, but what our children are facing is another term of disjointed learning, fear and sickness. For the immunocompromised, the stakes are high. For our fit and healthy children, the risk of health complications is lower, but we don't know what impact the term ahead will have on their mental health. We must remember that kids are resilient, and no one has the correct answers here, but one thing is sure Term 1 of 2022 is going to be another rollercoaster of uncertainty. - Gayle Tomlinson Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/48d10942-9783-4e3b-ae81-d3bb4b4e6789.jpg/r4_280_5471_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg