How COVID hit the Kurys family's plans for move Down Under

news, latest-news,

The Kurys family were ready to tackle an adventure when they planned to move from the UK to Australia in 2019 - and they got one. The family hails from a small island in the British channel called Jersey. Eight kilometres long by 14.5 kilometres wide, there aren't any options for higher education. Daughter Nicole had dual citizenship thanks to her mum Karen being born in Australia, and her parents encouraged her to dream big for university. They had always wanted to do a stint in Australia, but the timing had never been right. "We got everything booked for the whole family - then COVID hit," Karen said. "We had three lots of cancelled flights, we'd already shipped all our stuff and rented out our house, it was a nightmare. "The flights kept getting more expensive with each cancellation." Read more: Illawarra parents concerned about back to school plan The cancelled flights cost tens of thousands of dollars, and husband Chris had already left this job. Fortunately Karen worked remotely and her salary was enough to support them while they waited. Eventually, in March 2021 the family of four managed to get a place on a repatriation flight and wound up in Darwin in quarantine. "Quarantine was brilliant, we actually really enjoyed it," Karen said. "The facility was amazing, and so was the food, even though you felt a bit of a leper. "We could walk to the washing machine every second day for an outing and watch the sunsets from our verandah." After they left quarantine they stayed with friends in Helensburgh while they tried to find a home. Once again, timing was against them - they had arrived just as the housing market crisis began to escalate. Undeterred, they found a place of their own - and then lockdown began. "It was awful for Nicole - she was so looking forward to the university experience, meeting new people and going out in a new country, and uni had gone online," Karen said. "There was no opportunity to make friends, she missed everyone at home, it just broke your heart. "My son Leon [13] had a month at school before he went to home schooling. "He made friends, but online learning was difficult for him." Finally, in October, their luck began to turn. As lockdown restrictions eased the kids were able to get out and about. Nicole found a job at a swim school, and Chris has also settled into a new job. Leon is looking forward to a new term at school, and despite all the challenges, Karen says they would make the move again in a heartbeat. "I'm a glass half-full person - our trip has been costly, but not in terms of health or loved ones," Karen said. "The jury is out as to whether we'll stay long term, but we would definitely do it again. Leon loves it, he's grown a mullet. and it's been an experience for all of us. "You only live once, and especially coming from a tiny island you have to remember there's a whole big wide world out there." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/e394e82f-899c-4439-aec0-c7cf637f87e2.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg