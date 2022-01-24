Port Kembla looking to take leap forward in Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 semi-final

news, latest-news,

Port Kembla captain Steve Sunderland is confident his side can make a statement in Tuesday's Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 semi-final. The club has endured a lean run in past years, struggling to challenge the top teams in the competition. The rebuild has been slow and steady, but the signs this summer are positive. Read more: HOOPLA: Beveridge and Boomers the perfect match Tuesday night's semi-final against Keira looms as a key litmus test, the Lions long among the Illawarra's elite. Sunderland knows his side has a long way to go before they are a regular top-four contender across all formats. The batsman, however, views the sudden-death clash as an opportunity for Port Kembla to take a big step forward. "We still have a long road ahead," Sunderland said. "Making the final would be a great opportunity for us. "It would further instil that belief in ourselves that we are capable of winning games. We're enjoying playing cricket and having fun, putting our best foot forward and the results will come from that." Port Kembla rebounded from a disappointing one-day loss to Helensburgh on Saturday by defeating Bowral in the Greater Illawarra Inter-Association Twenty20 competition on Sunday. Ethan Prosser and the bowling attack have led the charge, while vice-captain and emerging talent Harry Hobson has excelled with both the bat and the gloves behind the stumps. Sunderland has confidence his bowlers will again deliver on Tuesday, with the focus now on ensuring the batsmen make the most of their time in the middle. "There's no doubt our bowling attack is exceptional. It's our batting that's letting us down. It's about consistent performances and applying ourselves. "Daniel Lee showed that on Sunday. He's set the example for others to follow, hopefully we can do that on Tuesday night. "It's important each batsman has a mindset to make the most of each ball and to build an innings. Individual determination and grit is what you need to succeed as a batsman." Tuesday's other semi-final will see Wollongong host Wests, with the two winners to play in next Wednesday's Twenty20 final at North Dalton Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/12c4ce71-a5aa-4261-a09b-6c0aa1b4d3c6.jpg/r14_122_5458_3198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg