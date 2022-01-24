news, latest-news,

This time next week thousands of NSW students will be back in the classroom but fears remain that some schools may be non-operational should COVID positive cases hit staffing levels dramatically. NSW Teachers Federation deputy president Henry Rajendra said this concern meant principals and teachers will have greater pressure on them to manage what goes on in their particular school. "It is important to note that principals and teachers have been working above and beyond, turning themselves inside out for two years to support the learning of our students....and now the pressure will only be greater as they make preparations for the new school year," he said. "Teachers and principals are bracing themselves for what will be no doubt a disruptive start to the school year." Read more: Everything Illawarra parents need to know ahead of school year Illawarra resident Mr Rajendra added teachers had joined parents in expressing concerns about the NSW Government's back to school COVID plan. Under the plan students will be required to return a negative rapid antigen test every few days to attend school. The new measure also meant that every student and teacher in NSW Government and Non-Government schools will be able to receive rapid antigen test (RAT) kits before school returns on February 1. Premier Dominic Perrottet said the government was distributing more than 12 million RATs to over 3150 government, non-government schools and early childhood centres to assist with surveillance testing of staff and students Mask wearing for all staff and high school students will also be mandatory, with masks encouraged for children in primary schools. Schools will also limit interaction between year groups. There are also plans in place to maximise natural and mechanical ventilation, with air purifiers dispatched to where they are needed. Read more: Illawarra parents concerned about 'back to school' COVID plan Mr Rajendra said this was well and good but teachers' remained concerned. "The Omicron variant has clearly shown us particularly when we look at the massive growth of those infected with the virus that nowhere is safe," he said. "Schools are complex places particularly as you would have hundreds of people on one site. In some cases up to 2000 people on one site. In some classrooms and other settings in schools ventilation is a concern. "That's why we will continue to insist that the government and the Department of Education implement all the necessary risk mitigation strategies that include rapid antigen tests, improved ventilation and air quality, cohorting and mask wearing. "Our main concerns are around the test, around mask wearing, ventilation and cohorting but also around what will cause disruptions to schools. "Schools may find themselves non-operational because they do not have the necessary staffing levels due to absenteeism because of positive cases." Read more: Vaccination blitz for children as 896 new COVID cases recorded The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

