School supplies. Tick. School uniforms. Tick. Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits. On their way. The to-do list to get their children ready for the start of the school year is quite a bit different for Illawarra parents this year. But the NSW Government has come to the party and is distributing more than 12 million RATs to over 3150 government, non-government schools and early childhood centres to assist with surveillance testing of staff and students. Some schools have already emailed parents to pick up four RAT kits for their children. Other schools are set to follow suit in the coming days. NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said children will quickly adjust to having a swab put up their nose twice weekly if parents calmly explain the situation to them. Students will be required to return a negative rapid antigen test every few days to attend school, which returns on February 1. "As long as there is a calm message to the children about the importance of staying safe and enjoying school, I'm absolutely certain children will learn very quickly to accommodate to having the rapid antigen test," Mr Hazzard said Read more: Illawarra parents concerned about 'back to school' COVID plan Meantime, Dr Kate Annear from NPS MedicineWise urged parents to make sure their children's asthma plan was up-to-date to help keep them safe. "Having an up-to-date asthma action plan is very important during this Omicron outbreak. This is true for anyone with asthma including children who are returning to school," Dr Annear said. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

