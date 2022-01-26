subscribers-only,

I am in full agreement with the letter from Ross Robinson (Letters, January 19) re noisy vehicles. Some time ago we were promised a blitz on these vehicles but unfortunately COVID hit and it was placed on the back burner. I raised the issue again with one of our local pollies and received a letter in reply that stated that it now has been handed to the Environment Protection Agency and is not the problem of the Police. I fail to understand how unroadworthy vehicles, which these obviously are, is the problem of the EPA. I always had the understanding that unroadworthy meant illegal and thus was for the police to manage. Apparently I am wrong. If we are to rely on the EPA to stop these vehicles it will never happen so we will have to put up with these hoons deliberately ruining our peace and quiet for a long time. Wal Jenkins, Wollongong Leading Australian journalist Stan Grant has well and truly been doing his homework. Liberal democracy globally is in retreat. Here in Australia there has never been such poverty and hardship and social decay among the people. No real pay rises and blatant ripping off of workers go on unchallenged by this near useless Coalition government. Australia's superannuation industry has had a wrecking ball hurled at it, and if a worker seeks professional advice on how to get a comfortable retirement it seems that there is just no way a worker can retire without a government old age pension. No worker can hope to retire in style. We need to elect politicians who at the very least have a genuine interest in helping our Australians out of poverty. Women are worse off than anyone. Dave Cox, Corrimal The media scrums around Melbourne's notorious Park Hotel will have lessened with the finish of the Djokovic drama. A by-catch of the event for the media was the protests made by asylum seekers, similarly interned at the Park Hotel. Genuine asylum seekers under the UN definition desperately holding signs to the windows pleading their case for freedom. One can only wonder if the international media realised they were watching John Howard's cruel and politically contrived proclamation; "we will decide who comes to this country and the circumstances in which they come!" in effect. To date, nothing other than a change of government will see "Howard's Final Solution" a solution based upon xenophobia and the demonisation of asylum seekers so sadly accepted as reasonable by many Australians, consigned as it should be, to the dustbin of Australian politics! Barry Swan, Balgownie Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

