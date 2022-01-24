How Swede it is for this Kiama woman to be an Aussie citizen

news, latest-news,

After a love affair that spanned 15 years and two continents, Hanna Hansson Blackwell will become an Australian citizen on Wednesday. The Kiama resident, from Sweden, met her now-husband in 2007, when she lived in England. "His visa was expiring and he had to go home - I thought he was too nice of a guy to pass up," Hanna said. Read more: Illawarra parents concerned about back to school plan She spent two years in Australia on a working holiday visa before returning to Sweden to study. "He always said Sweden was too cold, but I would love to live in Australia," Hanna said. Their relationship stayed strong, with many visits back and forth, before her return to Australia in 2014. "After I had been here for a few months he proposed," she said. "Two years later we were married, then we had our son Oliver in 2017 and daughter Matilda in 2020." With an Australian husband and two Australian children, when Hanna was eligible to apply for citizenship she thought "why not"? "I feel so blessed to live where we do," Hanna said. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/19d9dfed-6c79-4cca-8eb7-f46572b27672.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg