A concreting business owner has allegedly assaulted his ex-partner after night of drinking despite being prohibited from seeing her. Glen McSpadyen, 36, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and contravening a restriction in an apprehended violence order. Barrack Heights man was granted bail when he appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Monday. Read more: Man detained, threatened, robbed before stranded in Appin, court told McSpadyen and the woman were in a months-long relationship last year that ended when an apprehended violence order was taken out against him to protect her, documents tendered to court said. He was arrested and charged with breaching the order on December 17 last year and January 11, for which he was placed on conditional bail. On January 14, the woman and McSpadyen agreed to meet at Bomaderry after she allegedly sent him a text message apologising for how their relationship turned out. McSpadyen drove her to his sister's Albion Park house where no one was home. They began drinking and dancing, before he went to bed. About 2am, the pair started arguing, during which the woman said, "this was a bad idea, I hope you go to jail." Police allege McSpadyen put his hands around the woman's throat and lifted her upwards to the point she could not breath. He allegedly let go and they argued further before she laid on a bed. McSpadyen allegedly started licking her face and putting his tongue inside her mouth. He followed the woman as she got up before he grabbed a bottle of water and allegedly started spitting at her. McSpadyen allegedly placed his thumbs on the pressure points of her jaw, causing her immediate pain. He allegedly let her go and she went back to the bedroom before McSpadyen followed, grabbed her by the leg and dragged her off the bed, dropping her onto the floor making her feel winded and pain, the documents said. He allegedly dragged her along the carpet and grazed her arms. They eventually went to sleep in different beds and the following morning McSpadyen allegedly refused to drive the woman back to her car and she had no money to get home. They allegedly argued all day but she said at the home with him on Saturday night before he drove her back to her car on Sunday. The woman later spoke with a domestic violence service in Ulladulla where she was encouraged to tell police` She reported the alleged incident and provided a statement on January 21 where photos of her injuries were taken. She also told officers McSpadyen had allegedly contacted her multiple times on January 17 via text and calls, where he admitted to assaulting her and apologised, the documents said. Police arrested McSpadyen at his Albion Park home on Saturday and he was charged. In court on Monday, defence lawyer Graeme Morrison said his client pleaded guilty to contravening the AVO, before noting his ties to the community, limited criminal history and that he was seeing a psychologist. Police prosecutor Sergeant Ben Bragger said despite the delayed report to police, the prosecution had a strong case as McSpadyen appeared to have made admissions. Magistrate Michael O'Brien granted McSpadyen bail, warning him that he needed to "wake up" to himself. He noted McSpadyen may not receive a full-time custodial sentence if convicted. He must report to police, not leave home at night, and not go near or contact the woman. The case was adjourned to February 2. If you require support contact the RESPECT on 1800 737 732. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

