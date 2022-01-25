news, latest-news,

Wollongong police have released an image of a man they hope to speak to about an incident of malicious damage in the city earlier this month. Police say the incident under investigation happened on Saturday, January 15. They believe the man pictured might be able to help them with their inquiries. Read more: Why Fernhill mother joined group suing the NSW Department of Education Police were unable to provide further details about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wollongong police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. They should quote E85432524 and post number 04/01.

