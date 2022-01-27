subscribers-only,

With Australia Day come and gone, many doubt it is the best day to celebrate. Most countries celebrate their Independence Day. So should we. Independence came on 3rd March 1986 when the Australia Act came into force in the UK and Australia. By it the British renounced their last residual powers in Australia. All Constitutional links with Britain ended. All that without a war! Elizabeth II continued as Queen in Australia but not as British Monarch, but as Queen of Australia. Unlike the British Monarch, here she is NOT Defender of the Faith. Here she exercises NO powers. Her sole remaining Australian duty is to approve the PM's nomination for Governor-General. Now, for good or ill, all decisions are made by Australians. On March 3, ALL Australians can celebrate what we have achieved, lament past mistakes and resolve to do better in future. David Goss, Woonona Children driving forklifts seems to be a really good analogy for how the Morrison LNP government is working at the moment. Doug Steley, Heyfield I totally agree with Peter Simpson (Letters, January 21). He is spot on, older workers are not wanted. How times have sadly changed, good people can't afford to have children today, it's so sad that we can't grow our population for ourselves. Peter is right, why do we have to outsource? It wasn't like this years ago, it's all about lowering labour costs and boosting consumer demand. The government have made it so hard now to raise children, especially now in a broken down education system. Matty Ryan, Fairy Meadow Re Dave Cox's 'Unwanted Australians' (Letters, January 24), it's good to see that locally, Bunnings, Coles and Woolworths do employ older Australians. Peter Van der Roo, Wollongong The $16 billion squirreled away by the Morrison government in the December 2021 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) for "pork barrel" vote buying should not be too much of a concern for Anthony Albanese. The Labor Party could sustain a reasonable proposition that in government, it will cancel the funding of projects which can be proven to fall into the "pork barrel category." $16 billion could make significant improvements to health, education, and employment across the board for the nation. Only time and an election result will prove whether we are a nation of people who place integrity above self -interest. Barry Swan, Balgownie

