Loose Ends: Gen Next steps up at Junior South Pacific Carnival

Top Illawarra junior Jacob Aitken won the Pairs title and his partner Travis Moran the under 16s Singles and Pairs double at the prestigious Junior South Pacific Carnival at Warilla Bowls. Aitken and Moran won four matches including the final 16-7 over Ryan Kennedy and Jack McShane to join some of the biggest names in Australian bowls on the Junior South Pacific honour roll. Read more: St George Illawarra re-sign Dapto junior on long-term deal Merrylands teenager Jack McShane backed up his victory in the U16s Singles two years ago by winning the (Open) U18s Singles, beating Queanbeyan's Liam Walsh 25-12 in the final. Engadine-based Moran lost the U16s final to McShane in 2020, but was determined to go one step further and took the title with a 25-18 victory over Dapto Citizens' Flynn Cooper in the decider. Cooper had a terrific tournament; winning both his sectional games before a hard-fought 25-20 win over Jason English in the quarter-finals and 25-23 win over Sam Bowman in the semi-finals. McShane was the outstanding player in the Open Singles with two strong wins in his sectional round and a 25-6 quarter-final win over Jayden Shorter 25-6 and then overcoming Dapto Citizens' Luke Bailey 25-10 to reach the final. The four-day event commenced with U18s Singles with 18 competitors placed in six sections. All section winners won both their 25-up games with Harvey McAlister (ACT) taking Section 1 with 2wins+29 differential, while Luke Bailey (2wins+35) beat one of the favourites Daniel Davies (Windang) on his way to claiming Section 2. Jayden Shorter took Section 3 (2wins+30), with Jack McShane (2wins+33) dominating Section 4, while Liam Walsh (ACT) clamed Section 5 (2wins+28) and Dustyn Allen (2wins+15) Section 6. Meanwhile 18 youngsters set their sights on the U16s trophy. The section winners were Flynn Cooper (2wins+25); Travis Moran (2wins+33); Jason English (2wins+27); Corrimal's Jacob Aitken (2wins+43); Jackson Schulstad (2wins+19) and Sam Bowman (2wins+21) who edged out Dapto Citizens' Hamish Hampton 25-24 in the section decider. Eventual champion Moran had a quarter-final bye before beating Jacob Aitken 25-9 in the semis. Meanwhile, 19 teams nominated for the Open Pairs with the sectional rounds very competitive and two sections decided on countback with three teams locked on two wins apiece. Dapto Citizens clubmates Ricci-Rose Hampton and Daniel Hunter advanced on countback and had a quarter-final bye before bowing out to Aitken-Moran 14-5 in the semi-finals. The Junior South Pacific has played a crucial role in the development of junior bowls in NSW and particularly the South Coast region since its debut in 1986-87. Albion Park's Commonwealth Games gold medallist Brett Duprez, along with Australian bowls superstars Aron Sherriff and Aaron Teys are among those on the Honour Roll as champions in the U18s Singles. For more than three decades a trip to Warilla and playing in the Junior South Pacific has been a 'Rites of Passage' for most talented young bowlers on their path to hopefully representing their state and national honours. Juniors as young as eight or nine enter the Pairs and U16s Singles and for most bowlers it is one of their first experiences playing on the world class indoor carpet at Warilla. Zone 16 clinched the Under 18s Metropolitan Shield and finished runners-up in the Under 25s division in a positive return to representative bowls at Dapto Citizens. The U18s dropped just one rink in their Pairs, Triples and Fours victories over Greater West Sydney (Zone 5), plus Central South Sydney (Zone 12) and Central Coast-based Zone 15 to claim a Metro Shield competition they have dominated in recent years. The U25s faced Zone 5 and Zone 12 plus Sydney North (Zone 10) and their victories in Triples and Fours over Zone 10 in the final round enabled Illawarra to edge out Zone 10 for second place behind a strong Zone 12. The Triples combination of Tyson Arneman, Sam Armes and Jarrod Beckford beat Zone 15, 12-10 and Zone 10, 19-8 to be Illawarra's best performing rink. The Fours rink of Jackson Williams, Noel Stopher, Patch Lewis and Daniel Davies (skip) finished with a win, a loss and a draw. Daniel Davies, Jacob Aitken and Luke Bailey played in the U18s and U25s competitions. The U18s Pairs combination of Daniel Hunter and Daniel Davies won all three games as did the Fours rink of Jacob Halpin, Ricci-Rose Hampton, brother Hamish and skip Luke Bailey. The Triples team of Zoe Davies, Flynn Cooper and Jacob Aitken (skip) lost by a shot to Zone 15 in their opening game and then had a 24-5 win over Zone 12 and 13-9 win over Zone 5 to deliver an impressive performance by the entire U18s squad including reserve Blake Perry. Illawarra juniors Isaac Carter and Hunter Ainsley ensured Zone 15 were able to field a team by playing for Central Coast. Overall, it was an outstanding performance by both Zone 16 rep teams and highlighted the future of junior bowls remains strong in the region. Illawarra District will finally turn the page on a torrid 2021 with the rescheduled District Mixed Pairs Championship at Windang Bowling Club on Sunday. (JAN 30) The event was scheduled for last April but cancelled twice due to COVID-19 with the winner to advance to the 2021 Women's State Championships in Tamworth beginning in late March. Twenty-eight teams have nominated and been placed in seven sections of four in what is looming as a marathon day of sectional and knockout play to determine the District championship pairing. With such a strong field there's a host of contenders including Windang's Steve Sprod and partner Scottish international Kay Moran in Section 3. Vikki Wilson recently won the South Pacific Mixed Pairs and is partnered by Tony Trad in Section 5, while other notable entries include husband and wife Brian and Vicki Bott; Debra Moon and John Chetcuti, plus defending champions Maree Mortimer and Andrew Ransom. The Illawarra District Mixed Pairs winners join the other District champions for 2021 at the prestigious State Championships on March 30 to April 8 at South Tamworth and West Tamworth bowling clubs.

