Historic craft take to Illawarra skies this Australia Day

news, latest-news,

Aircraft and history buffs, do we have the event for you this Australia Day. With a combined age of almost 550 years, a parade of history will be heard and seen when historic aircraft from HARS Aviation Museum fly along the Illawarra coastline and Wollongong Harbour to mark Australia Day. Subject to conditions aircraft will be a: AP3C Lockheed Orion, the former RAAF maritime patrol and submarine hunter; Catalina, a legendary "Black Cat" flying boat painted in World War 2 colours; Douglas C-47/DC-3, one of almost 16,000 built for multi-role transport during WW2; Caribou, a short field RAAF transport and Vietnam veteran aircraft; P51 Mustang* fighter from WW2 and Korea conflicts (associated with HARS); Bell 47 helicopter*, of the type used to start the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service; UH-1B Huey Iroquois helicopter, now part of the HARS Navy Heritage Flight. Read more: Lifesavers urge beach safety this Australia Day amid terrible drowning toll Meticulously maintained by volunteers at the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society the aircraft will take off from Shellharbour Airport from 4.30 pm and proceed inland to Bald Hill and the Sea Cliff bridge area then fly back south along the coast to arrive at Wollongong Harbour from 5.15 pm. After orbiting the Australia Day activities at Wollongong Harbour the aircraft will return to HARS Aviation Museum. They are a flying tribute to Australia's aviation heritage and the amazing display at HARS Aviation Museum. President Bob De La Hunty said keeping so many of its aircraft operational is what sets HARS Aviation Museum apart. HARS Aviation Museum is open from 9.30 to 3.30 daily for guided tours (last tour at 2.30 pm), located at Shellharbour Airport, just off the old Princes Highway at Albion Park Rail and a short walk from the railway station. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/7f7ae72e-4c54-4781-8d15-24a1fef48389.jpg/r0_99_2048_1256_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg