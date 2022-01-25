Lane closures on Windang Bridge from Monday

news, latest-news,

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Windang Road at Windang Bridge for pedestrian upgrade work to be carried out. Work to upgrade the pedestrian rail on Windang Bridge will be carried out on weekdays between 9.30am and 3pm, from Monday January 31 for about three months, weather permitting. A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place and there will be a single lane closure on Windang Road for the safety of workers and motorists. Read more: Lifesavers urge beach safety this Australia Day amid terrible drowning toll Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes additional travel time and follow the direction of signage and traffic control. Detour signs will direct pedestrians and cyclists to an alternative footpath during the work. Road users are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and should allow up to ten minutes additional travel time. Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/bec51755-a9f5-4f55-8f8d-b1354f94f786.jpg/r0_253_4977_3065_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg