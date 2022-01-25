Hands on program gets students ready for high risk jobs

news, latest-news, education, training, engineering, electrical, TAFE, Bluescope

Apprentices and cadets at BlueScope have had their first taste of on the job training as part of an eight week work-readiness program. The training program covers a number of different specialties, including mechanical fabrication, fluid power awareness and electrical safety. Using industry-standard equipment, students are prepared by TAFE NSW instructors before they go on site at BlueScope. First year apprentice Alyssa Norris said she was excited to begin the hands-on program. "We got straight into action from the first day, hacksawing and filing away." Once the students have completed the four-day per week training they will be ready to work in high risk environments, said Mathew McGlashan, head teacher mechanical engineering. "They're safe, they feel confident and when they get on site they are ready to go with no accidents." The appeal of gaining practical experience also drew Sophia Fish to the Bluescope cadetship. "Even though my uni degree is going to take a little bit longer, I'll have transferrable skills, instead of finishing my degree and then getting thrown into the workforce," she said. "I'm doing work on the side of a degree, which will greatly assist my learning and probably help me a lot." Ms Norris and Ms Fish are two of the increasing number of young people who are taking up an apprenticeship or traineeship. According to the National Centre for Vocational Education Research, 35 per cent more Australians enrolled in courses linked to apprenticeships and traineeships in 2021 compared to 2020. For Ms Fish, who always had an interest in physics and mathematics the cadetship combined her areas of interest. "I always said if I didn't want to do engineering, I'd become an electrician, so getting to do it hands on now instead of just an engineering degree is the best of both worlds." For Ms Norris, having spent a year working in admin she knew she wanted to pursue a different path. "I was not interested in office jobs, too much sitting around and paperwork, so electrical is good, it's hands on." After two years of disruption where classes were held online, the cadets and apprentices will be learning in person in 2022. This not only gives them the opportunity to develop their practical skills but also utilise the equipment and resources that TAFE NSW has on campus. Staff such as Mr McGlashan have a background in industry and guide the students through using state-of-the-art machinery such as mechanical milling machines a shown in the video. Designed in consultation with employers, the safety course and others like it are designed to prepare students to be ready to work at their employer from day one. "All our facilities here are basically workplace simulated environments," said Mr McGlashan. "But if things change we're able to adapt and offer online courses, whatever it takes."

