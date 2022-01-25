news, latest-news,

A former Bulli High School teacher has been suspended from driving for three months after she was caught driving drink after leaving a work Christmas party. Kylie Craigen, 51, was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday. The court heard the Bulli resident was pulled over about 5pm on December 14 in a blue Subaru Imprezza station wagon along Appin Road at Cataract for driving more than 10km/h over the 90km/h speed limit. Read more: 'Petero, Petero': Woonona'a mother's final words played to jury in murder trial She returned a positive roadside breath test and was taken to Corrimal Police Station. She claimed to have consumed three glasses of sangria cocktails and a bottle of wine, with no food, over almost two and a half hours at a work Christmas party. She returned a reading of 0.125 blood alcohol level and her licence was suspended. She was charged with driving with a mid-range blood alcohol level. Officers said they could smell liquor on Craigen's breath, she was unsteady on her feet and her eyes were glazed and bloodshot. She was also forgetful and emotional. In court, defence lawyer Jason Keane said his client was a teacher at a Penrith high school and without her licence it would be very difficult for her to get to work once term resumed. Mr Keane said she had not driven since she was pulled over and also suffered from osteoarthritis. He said she was a highly-regarded teacher among colleagues and students, and was "deeply remorseful" for her actions. Magistrate Michael O'Brien said "hubris" led to her actions, and she was fortunate to have emerged without dire consequences, before urging her to learn from her mistake. She was convicted, fined $200, disqualified from driving for three months and must have an interlock device fitted to her car for 12 months. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

