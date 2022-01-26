news, latest-news,

The Aboriginal flag is "tainted" in the eyes of Wollongong Indigenous artist Lani Balzan, after the federal government bought its copyright in a historic deal with the emblem's creator. Her views contrast with Illawarra elder Uncle Richard Davis who gave the thumbs up to the $20.05 million deal which will allow the Aboriginal flag to be freely used like the national flag. The Aboriginal flag can now be reproduced on apparel and merchandise. The deal announced today ends ongoing controversies over the flag's use stemming from non-Indigenous company WAM Clothing buying the exclusive rights to the flag in November 2018. The license had meant anyone wishing to use the flag on clothing or in physical and digital media had to ask permission and pay a fee. Several organisations were sent cease-and-desist notices. "Now that the Commonwealth holds the copyright, it belongs to everyone, and no-one can take it away," Ken Wyatt, the federal minister for Indigenous Australians, said. Mrs Balzan, a proud Aboriginal woman from the Wiradjuri people of the Three Rivers tribe in central NSW, argued the flag may now be free to use but Aboriginal people could not profit from their flag - Carroll and Richardson Flagworld remains the exclusive commercial licensed manufacturer and provider of Aboriginal flags and bunting. "For me the flag is tainted now. I don't feel like I want to use it," Mrs Balzan said. "It is a sad day ... in our history because [the flag] is not free because they paid $20 million to still let them have exclusive licensing. "This is another example of another non-Indigenous business and company taking control of our culture. Nothing has changed." University of Wollongong public health lecturer and proud Yorta Yorta woman Dr Summer May Finlay was torn. "On one level I'm glad it is now actually free for people to use. But making it free to use means that anyone can now slap it on any product, and it may not be a product that is supported by Aboriginal people," she said. "My challenge is the government owns the rights to this, which kind of undermines self-determination. "But if it wasn't the government, I don't know which other body could manage this because we haven't gone through the process of voice, treaty, truth and come out the other side, with an Aboriginal body that can represent us as a country, so it is challenging. "There is no easy answer or easy solution to this." The flag's creator, Luritja artist Harold Thomas, said he hoped the arrangement would provide comfort to Aboriginal people and other Australians to use the flag "unaltered, proudly and without restriction". The Prime Minister's office said Thomas would use $2 million to establish a not-for-profit organisation to "make periodic disbursements aligned with interests of Aboriginal Australians and the flag. The federal government will also display a painting from Thomas, recognising the flag's 50th anniversary and the copyright transfer, in a "prominent location". The artist will give an original painting to the Commonwealth for initial display at Parliament House and says he plans to hold on to a non-fungible token (NFT) of the flag, minted on December 21, on behalf of Indigenous communities. The government indicated future flag royalties received by the Commonwealth would go towards NAIDOC.

