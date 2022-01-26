coronavirus,

Four people from the region have died with COVID-19 while 1099 positive cases were recorded overnight. These included a vaccinated man in his 60s and an unvaccinated woman aged in her 50s, both from Wollongong, along with two vaccinated women aged in their 80s from Shellharbour. They were among 29 people who passed away with COVID-19 across the state. Read more: What's happening in the Illawarra on Australia Day 2022 Of the 1099 cases, 664 were positive PCR tests and 435 were recorded by rapid antigen tests. The breakdown of the PCR tests included 324 cases from Wollongong, 167 cases from Shellharbour, 30 from Kiama and 143 cases from Shoalhaven. As at 8pm, 25 January there were 183 COVID-19 cases in the district's hospitals. Across the state there were 21,030 positive test results notified in the 24 hours to Tuesday night, including 8,112 positive rapid antigen tests and 12,918 positive PCR tests. There are 2,794 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 175 people in intensive care, 75 of whom require ventilation. Across the state, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a vaccine, and 93.9 per cent have received two doses as of Monday. Of children aged 12 to 15, 82.8 per cent have received a first dose of a vaccine, and 78.3 per cent have received two doses. Thirty-one per cent of kids aged 5 to 11 have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is 15,370,393 as of Monday night. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/d8fd571a-be81-4d73-9351-a4f004efe75d.jpg/r11_270_5172_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg