A 36-year-old Koonawarra man arrested after doing a no-show at court on a break-and-enter charge is back in the community, having convinced a registrar to release him on fresh bail. Magistrate Gabriel Fleming issued a warrant for Jamie Webb's arrest after he failed to front Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday on the break-on charge, which stems from an incident on May 9 last year in which he and a co-accused busted open private post office boxes at Figtree Grove and stole mail. Police arrested Webb within hours of the warrant being issued and returned him to Wollongong Police Station where he was remanded in custody overnight. Seeking bail in court on Wednesday, Webb explained through defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes that he and his partner had been the victims of a violent assault before Christmas and were recovering from a broken knee and two broken ankles, respectively. Read more: 'Petero, Petero': Woonona mother's final words played to jury in murder trial Ms Parkes said Webb was had been caring for his partner and had lost track of his court dates. "He was focused on getting her to doctors' appointments," Ms Parkes said. Police prosecutor Sergeant Leah Argent opposed Webb's release, noting he had committed four more offences since his arrest on the break-in charge and had a lengthy history that included a six-year prison sentence for armed robbery. However, registrar Bruiceen Coulthard agreed to grant bail on the condition Webb live with either his father in Figtree or his partner in Mangerton, report to police three times a week and stay out of Figtree Grove. Webb will face sentencing proceedings for the break-and-enter charge when the matter returns to court next month. Documents tendered to the court outlining the circumstances of the break-in reveal security staff began monitoring Webb's movements on the afternoon of May 9 after realising he was in the centre in breach of a banning notice issued a month earlier. The court heard he was seen on CCTV to smash three locked PO boxes, one of which yielded a key, which gave Webb access to further boxes behind a locked door. Webb used the key to gain entry to the room then smashed open several boxes and left with a white bag under his arm. Police attached to the Wollongong command arrived short time later. While speaking with security staff, the officers learned Webb was in the process of being arrested by Lake Illawarra police over an unrelated incident that had just occurred at Unanderra. Webb was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and charged.

