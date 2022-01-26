Behind the banking: What goes into choosing a credit card?

This is branded content.
The number of credit cards available can make it difficult to decide which one to apply for.
The process of choosing a credit card can be simplified when you know how to do it. The purpose of this article is to explain how you can choose the best credit card for yourself by going over all the steps that you need to take.
Identify how the card will be used
Even before choosing a card, you must determine what you intend to do with it. What is your payment plan?
Do you intend to pay off the balance every month without fail, or will you carry a balance from month to month? Will it be used for everything or only emergencies?
You can narrow your search by answering these questions in order to find the card that will work for you the best.
Choosing the right rewards program
To get the most value from your credit cards, you must select the right one for your lifestyle and use it and manage it strategically to maximise your savings.
When you use rewards credit cards, it's not how many points you have, but how you use them that puts value back into your pocket.
Points can usually be redeemed for everything from airfare to gift cards, account credits, homewares, and gifts, however, the amount of points required varies considerably.
When considering how you will use points, think about both what you will use them for as well as when you will use them.
Rewards programs may have expiration dates or blackout periods for redemption, which you may not be aware of.
By knowing how to use your rewards program, you can get more value from your credit card.
Check your credit score
In order to grant you credit or lend you money, lenders look at your credit score (or credit rating). You can use this information to negotiate better deals or to understand why a lender rejected your application.
A credit score is calculated based on information in your credit report about your personal and financial situation.
Your credit score and report are free to view. Every three months, you are entitled to a free copy of your credit report. You should request it every year at least.
Do you want to build your credit? Consider a credit-building card
If you use credit-building cards responsibly, you can build or repair your credit even if you have bad credit or no credit history.
Paying your balances on time and limiting your credit utilisation are just two of the ways you can do that.
They're also relatively easy to qualify for since they're intended for people with an imperfect credit history.
Are you in debt? Take advantage of balance transfer credit cards
When it comes to repaying debt, balance transfer cards are the perfect solution.
Balance transfer cards offer lower interest rates, so you can chip away at your debt and save on interest charges by transferring balances from one or more credit cards to a balance transfer card.
Balance low fees and low-interest rates
It could be a wise idea to have a lower ongoing purchase rate if you don't think you will pay the entire balance each month.
If you do that, you will end up paying less interest on the balance you do not cover every month.
Instead of using your credit card for everyday purchases, low rate cards are perfect for larger, one-off purchases you can pay off over time.
You could save hundreds of dollars if you choose a credit card without an annual fee.
Low-fee cards tend to have higher interest rates, but if you pay off your purchases every month, you won't pay any interest.