Rick Supple, Austinmer Australia Day should be a day without baggage; one that brings us together, not one that divides. It's time we acknowledged that the 26th January is not acceptable to all Australians. We could make the last weekend in January a long weekend every year with Australia Day celebrations on the Monday following the last Sunday in January. It is not necessary to commemorate a specific date. There are precedents like Melbourne Cup Day (1st Tues in November), Bank Holiday (first Monday in August) or Thanksgiving in the USA, which is held on the fourth Thursday in November. "Ditch the Date that Divides". Let's make the change, celebrate Australia in all its diversity, and move forward as a unified nation, without acrimony. Ross Dearden, Bulli Why did Harold Thomas, an Aboriginal man, not give the flag to his fellow Aboriginal family? Why is he selling it to the government for such a great amount of money. Wendy McGlone, Corrimal I don't think the Illawarra realise just how their area is ideally situated... the view from the escarpment of Wollongong beaches is just unbelievable... It is unrivalled around the world. Patrick Deegan, Mackay, Qld Re Peter Nicholas who was recently deceased. I was a dental officer at HMAS Albatross in 1971 and Peter and his wife Perry looked after me when I met them. He was a dentist in Nowra and I knew no-one there. He told me he'd been an artillery officer in WWII. His most serious problem was when two girls he was seeing at the same time exchanged photos of their boyfriend on the flight to Sydney from Canberra. That didn't end well. I stayed with them one weekend when we went fishing and Perry cooked a wonderful fish dinner. There had been a flood and his cellar was submerged so I had to dive in to retrieve wine. He was a great man. Garry Gregory, North Lincolnshire

