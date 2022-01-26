news, latest-news, NSW Amateur Championships, Golf NSW, Kelsey Bennett, Jye Halls, Links Shell Cove, David Tease

Kelsey Bennett believes her best is yet to come as the 2022 NSW Amateur Championships enters its penultimate day on Thursday. The South Coast talent is one of just eight women left in the tournament after beating NSW junior representative Yerin Kim in Wednesday's opening matchplay round at Links Shell Cove. Bennett, who was runner-up at the Women's Asia Pacific Amateur last November, says she feels "like I've started hitting it better as the week's gone on". "I needed to finish in the top 16. I did that and am thrilled to do it as part of the NSW squad," she said. "Just a few more putts need to drop. I know if I concentrate on the speed a little more and on my green reading, things are going to fall into place." Read more: Hawks showman Antonius born to entertain The men's field was whittled down from 32 to eight on Wednesday after back-to-back matchplay rounds. Mollymook's Jye Halls is left flying the local flag, with the 17-year-old to face NSW senior representative Christopher Fan on Thursday. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/aa02f6eb-9f19-4025-a51b-ae477cbc2741.jpg/r122_0_2294_1227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg